WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds is working to recognize abolitionist Frederick Douglass on Capitol Hill for Douglass' work in journalism.

Douglass who was born enslaved in Maryland in 1818, ultimately escaped to New York City 20 years later and became a leader in the effort to end slavery. He was also a reporter.

According to the Library of Congress, while living in Rochester, N.Y., Douglass founded The North Star in 1847, which later became Frederick Douglass’ Paper in 1851 to fight against slavery. After slavery ended, Douglass also worked in the nation's capitol as part owner and editor-in-chief of the New National Era, and was a member of the congressional press galleries.

Rep. Donalds is seeking to honor Douglass' work and designate the House Press Gallery the Frederick Douglass Press Gallery.

"Frederick Douglass, obviously being born a slave, working his way into freedom, earning his freedom. I think it's really a demonstration of what's possible in his country, especially going forward considering all the he has all he did, all he provided, all he contributed to America," Donalds said.

The resolution introduced in November has about a dozen bipartisan co-sponsors including fellow Florida Republican Cory Mills. It was referred to the House Committee on House Administration. A vote has not yet been scheduled.

"I think overall, this is something that every member can vote for with pride, something that can become really a part of the fabric of the House of Representatives going forward," Donalds said.

There’s also a statue of Douglass in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Emancipation Hall and a plaque of Douglass in the House Press Gallery.