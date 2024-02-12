President Joe Biden is urging companies to end the practice of “shrinkflation” — subtly reducing the size of a product’s packaging while charging the same price.

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

“When buying snacks for the game, you might have noticed one thing: Sports drinks bottles are smaller, bag of chips has fewer chips, but they’re still charging you just as much. And as an ice cream lover, what makes me the most angry is that ice cream cartons have actually shrunk in size but not in price.

“I’ve had enough of what they call shrinkflation,” the president added. “It’s a rip-off. Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won’t notice. Give me a break.”

Biden said he’s “calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it.”

“Joe Biden complains about ‘shrinkflation,’ forgetting that he’s the cause,’” the X, formerly Twitter, account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee posted Sunday.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has released a series of reports on “greedflation,” the idea of exploiting inflation to create excessive profits.

In a December report specifically on shrinkflation, Casey found that corporations were reducing the size of their products while experiencing profit growth five times faster than inflation.

While Biden did not offer any policy solutions in his video, Casey said he is seeking to end tax breaks for corporations and pass legislation to crack down on shrinkflation and price-gouging. He’s also asked the Government Accountability Office to study how greedflation and shrinkflation are affecting consumers and evaluate potential transparency measures the federal government could implement.

Some examples of shrinkflation, according to Casey’s report, include:

Bags of Doritos being reduced from 9.75 to 9.25 ounces, or 5%.





Family-size boxes of Wheat Thins being cut from 16 ounces to 14, or 12%.





Family-size packs of Double Stuf Oreos being lightened by 6% — from 1 pound, 4 ounces to 1 pound, 2.71 ounces.





Bottles of Gatorade being reduced from 32 ounces to 28 ounces.

Biden did not mention any products by name, but the video briefly showed several items.

Spectrum News has reached to three of those companies for comment but has not received any responses. They are PepsiCo, which makes Doritos, Tostitos and Gatorade; Mondelēz International, which manufactures Oreos and Wheat Thins; and Unilever USA, which produces Breyers ice cream.

Inflation has slowed significantly from its June 2022 peak of 9.1%. However, consumer prices in December were 0.3% higher than in November and 3.4% higher than a year earlier. The Federal Reserve aims to keep inflation around 2%.

David Chavern, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group for makers of consumer packaged goods, said in a statement emailed to Spectrum News on Monday that companies are “still dealing with a lot of embedded inflation, particularly around labor and supply chains.”

“We also agree with the President's own Treasury Department analysis that wages are outpacing inflation. We worked in partnership with the administration during COVID to get products on store shelves and we hope to work with the President on real solutions that benefit consumers,” Chavern said.