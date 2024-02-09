Special counsel Robert Hur’s conclusion that he would not pursue criminal charges against President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents, in part, because a jury might see him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” has reinforced a years-old Republican talking point.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner in this year’s presidential race, has attacked Biden’s mental cognizance since they squared off in 2020. And Trump and Republicans have zeroed in on practically every verbal slipup by Biden ever since, as they’ve attempted to paint him as unfit to lead the country.

Hur’s report is giving Republicans more fodder, especially in an election year.

In a news conference Thursday night, Biden insisted, “My memory is fine.”

Biden has indeed made his share of verbal gaffes over the years, mixing up names, places and dates. But Trump, 77, has often had similar stumbles, which the Biden campaign has used to hit back.

Here is a look at some recent speaking miscues made by Biden and Trump.

Biden: “I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”

The president said this Thursday night in the same news conference when he defended his memory. Biden was discussing bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and mixed up Mexico with Egypt, whose president is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Trump: “I did not endorse Sen. Lankford. I didn’t do it. He ran, and I did not endorse him.”

Trump made this claim in a radio interview Monday with conservative host Dan Bongino. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., has drawn the ire of Republicans for negotiating a border deal that his party, at the urging of Trump, quickly rejected. On Sept. 27, 2022, Trump issued a statement giving Lankford his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Biden: “When I pushed all these programs, I said I’m going to be a president for everybody whether you live in a red state or green state.”

The president said this during a speech Thursday to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Leesburg, Virginia. He clearly meant to say “blue” instead of “green.”

Trump: “Nikki Haley was in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that.”

Trump made this claim at a Jan. 19 campaign event in New Hampshire. He was discussing security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob of his supporters stormed the building. Trump appeared to confuse Haley, his competitor in the Republican primary, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he has repeatedly — and falsely — blamed for not adequately securing the Capitol.

Biden: “Right after I was elected, I went to a G7 meeting in southern England. And I sat down and said, ‘America is back!’ and Mitterand from Germany — I mean France — looked at me and said, ‘How long you back for?'”

The president said this Sunday during a campaign event in Las Vegas. Emmanuel Macron was France’s president right after Biden was elected in 2020. François Mitterrand led France from 1981-95. He died in 1996. Three days after saying this, Biden made a similar mistake during two separate campaign events in New York when he mixed up the names of former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl.

Trump: “We did with Obama. We won an election that everyone said couldn't be won.”

The former president appeared to confuse Obama’s and Biden’s names in a speech in Washington in September. It’s something Trump has done publicly at least eight times, including last month in a Fox News interview. He has claimed he does so intentionally and sarcastically. Trump has not defeated Biden in an election, either, although he falsely claims he lost because of widespread fraud.

In the same September speech, Trump argued Biden’s cognitive decline would lead the U.S. into “World War II.”

Biden: “Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Biden told this joke last year during the president’s traditional pardoning of turkeys before Thanksgiving. Liberty and Bell were the lucky turkeys. The president seemed to confuse Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Spears has not toured since 2018. Swift was touring in Brazil at the time.

Trump: “There’s a man, Viktor Orbán. Did anyone ever hear of him? He’s probably, like, one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world. He’s the leader of Turkey.”

Orbán is the prime minister of Hungary, not Turkey. Trump made this mistake during an October campaign speech in October. Less than a week later, at an Iowa rally, Trump said, “Hungary fronts on both Ukraine and Russia.” Hungary does not share a border with Russia.