One of the suspects arrested in the attack of two NYPD officers in Times Square last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

The charges against Yohenry Brito will be unsealed during a court appearance next month.

Investigators believe Brito set off the chaotic scene with multiple people hitting and kicking two officers after he resisted arrest.

Last week, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters that “we were able to conclusively identify him based on the tattoo on his neck and determine his role, which was one of the most culpable we allege.”

The Times Square melee has made national headlines, raising concerns about crimes reportedly committed by migrants.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that “all we know is there were New York City police officers beaten up on the ground by migrants and that’s not acceptable anywhere.”

On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis called on the city to restore cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Last week’s attack was only one of about a thousand different incidents that we’ve seen in the city,” Malliotakis said while standing with an ICE representative.

When asked Tuesday whether he would consider weakening the order that severely limits city cooperation with federal immigration authorities, Adams said he is open to the idea.

“If I can have the authority, and if my team — legal team — tells me I have the authority to have cooperation with ICE for those who commit felony dangerous crimes, that is something we would love to entertain and to look at,” Adams told state lawmakers.