President Joe Biden will win win Nevada's Democratic primary, The Associated Press projects, giving the incumbent president another decisive win as he advances towards November's general election.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, the option "none of these candidates" was projected to beat Nikki Haley in the state's nonbinding primary contest.

In a statement shortly after the race was called, Biden said that Nevada's Democrats "represent the backbone of our nation: the union workers who built the middle class, immigrants who came here in search of opportunity, and families of all stripes who deserve dignity, personal freedom, and a fair shot at the American dream."

"Tonight they showed us all: we still believe in an America where we treat everybody with honesty, decency, dignity, and respect," he continued. "Where we leave nobody behind. I am so grateful for their support."

"I want to thank the voters of Nevada for sending me and Kamala Harris to the White House four years ago, and for setting us one step further on that same path again tonight," he added. "We must organize, mobilize, and vote. Because one day, when we look back, we’ll be able to say, when American democracy was a risk, we saved it — together."

Biden, coming off of his first official victory of the 2024 primary -- a landslide win in South Carolina on Saturday -- faced very little competition in Nevada. His most noteworthy long shot challenger, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, skipped the state after missing a filing deadline, leaving author Marianne Williamson and a handful of other Democratic challengers on the ballot.

Despite the lack of competition, Biden campaigned in the state in recent days, underscoring Nevada’s importance to Democrats in November’s general election. While Nevada has been reliably Democratic dating back to Barack Obama’s win in 2008, the state elected a Republican governor in the 2022 midterms, though all of the state’s Democratic congressional incumbents were reelected, including U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Biden held a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, where he told the crowd that they will “make Donald Trump a loser again” in November. On Monday, he met with hospitality workers and congratulated them on their hard-won labor agreement with Las Vegas casinos and hotels.

“I came to say thank you — not just thank you for the support you’ve given me the last time out and this time, but thank you for having the faith in the union,” he told members of the Local 226 Culinary hospitality workers union on Monday. “Thank you for continuing to push it because this really matters. It matters, it matters, it matters.”

The union, which represents 60,000 workers statewide, is a powerful force in Nevada politics, one which came out in full force in the 2022 midterms. Biden, who has hailed himself as “the most pro-union president in American history,” has prioritized labor endorsements in his reelection bid, recently winning the endorsement of the United Auto Workers union, which could shore up support in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Haley loses to 'none of these candidates'

Shortly after midnight ET, the AP projected that the option "none of these candidates" defeated Nikki Haley, the only major GOP candidate on the ballot. While the contest was nonbinding, and her opponent wasn't even on the ballot, it's a stark repudiation for the former South Carolina governor as she tries to present herself as an alternative for the Repubican nomination.

Haley's chief rival nomination, former President Donald Trump, wasn’t on the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, the former president will be on the ballot Thursday in the state’s caucuses. The dueling contests are the product of a new state law requiring primary presidential elections and the insistence of the state GOP to continue holding caucuses as they have since the 1980s.

Haley's loss won’t impact her standing in the race for the GOP nomination, as no delegates will be awarded. All 26 of the state’s delegates to this summer’s Republican National Convention are up for grabs Thursday, where Trump will only face Ryan Binkley, a largely unknown Texas businessman and pastor.

Haley’s campaign sought to downplay the importance of Nevada’s contest due to the unusual nature of the dual nominating contests.

“We have not spent a dime nor an ounce of energy on Nevada,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters this week. “We made the decision early on that we were not going to pay $55,000 to a Trump entity … to participate in a process that was rigged for Trump.”

While Republicans could vote in both contests, Trump recently urged his supporters to keep their eyes on the prize: “Don’t worry about the primary, just do the caucus thing.”

What's next?

After the Nevada primary and caucuses, the next big date for Republicans is Feb. 24, when GOP voters in South Carolina make their presidential picks. It’s a crucial state for both remaining major candidates; Haley is a former two-term governor of the state, but Trump holds a commanding lead in polling and in endorsements from Palmetto State lawmakers.

The next major date on the Democratic primary calendar is Michigan on Feb. 27; Republicans also hold their primary in the Wolverine State on the same day.

Spectrum News' Joseph Konig contributed to this report.