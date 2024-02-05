Over the first two days of early voting this weekend, more than 21,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots in the special election for the state’s Third Congressional District.

Early voting began on Saturday in the race replace the ousted former Rep. George Santos between Democratic former Rep. Tom Suozzi is and Republican Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, 2,772 New Yorkers cast their ballots in the Queens portion of the district. Data given to Spectrum News by the Nassau County Board of Elections shows 18,316 voted on Saturday and Sunday, including 7,878 registered Democrats, 6,281 registered Republicans and 3,511 unaffiliated voters. A little more than 600 voters in Nassau County affiliated with other parties also voted.

New York City does not provide a partisan breakdown of who shows up at the polls.

Around 80% of registered voters in the district live in Nassau County according to the New York State BOE.

There are more Democrats in the district than Republicans — over 208,000 compared to around 150,000, according to state BOE tallies — but prior elections and national polling data have suggested that Democrats are more likely to choose to vote early in recent years than their Republican and independent counterparts.

Early voting continues daily through Sunday, and Election Day is set for Feb. 13. Voters in the Queens part of the district can find their polling site here.

Elsewhere in New York City, a Bronx special election for an Assembly seat has seen a mere 40 votes cast over the first two days of early voting. New York's 77th Assembly District, which includes parts of Highbridge and Claremont, has more than 60,000 active registered voters, according to the state BOE.