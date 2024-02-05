More than $15 million will go to support 19 projects involving technology, business redevelopment, manufacturing and transportation across New York as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Monday.
This round of funding included core capital grant and tax-credit funding from Empire State Development.
Some of the highlights are:
- Energy Catalyst, LLC (Capital Region) – $850,000: Energy Catalyst, LLC (EC) is a growing heat pump manufacturer and technology company the produces the only ground source Energy Star-certified heat pump in North America that can reuse existing home baseboards and radiators. EC will construct a new manufacturing facility including assemble line, testing lab, training area, and office spaces in North Troy.
- PPC Broadband, Inc. (Central New York) – $1.2 Million: PPC Broadband, Inc. will expand its operations at two facilities in East Syracuse. The expansion will enable PPC to design, develop, manufacture, and distribute systems that facilitate broadband expansion and deployment, specifically in fiber products.
- Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park Corporation (Finger Lakes) – $1.4 million: Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park Corporation will construct a multi-tenant light manufacturing facility on a 5-acre site within the Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park Corporation’s Technology Farm.
- JCTOD Outreach Inc. (Mohawk Valley) – $500,000: The Johnson Park Green Community Center (JPC) is part of JCTOD's latest project that addresses poverty, homelessness, and economic instability within the Johnson Park-Cornhill neighborhood of Utica which provides access to community skill-building classes, children’s programs, childcare, a food pantry, and space for community events. JCTOD will complete the community center by building out the 2nd floor of the Johnson Park Community Center to house the current JPC children’s program called Head, Hand, and Heart (HHH), as well as the Head Start program.
- Buffalo Business Park, Inc (Western New York) – $150,000: Buffalo Business Park, Inc. will renovate a former downtown bank building in Dunkirk, near SUNY Fredonia, Lake Erie, and the improved Dunkirk Pier, into a mixed-use development containing both residential and commercial space.
A full list of awardees can be found here.
“With these investments in fast-growing sectors like broadband manufacturing and heat pump technology, the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative is continuing to unlock the economic potential of our state,” Hochul said in a statement.
The application for Empire State Development grant funds remains open, and applications are being reviewed on an on-going basis until funds are exhausted.
“Our regions are home to abundant talent and assets that are reflected in the projects being supported by this latest round of the REDC Initiative. Whether caring for children or seniors, or helping train a new generation of culinary professionals, the REDC continues to strategically grow the New York State economy, one community at a time,” said Hope Knight, Empire State Development's president.