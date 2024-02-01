President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday allowing the United States to sanction foreign nationals who harm or threaten civilians in the West Bank.

The State Department also announced the first four people to be sanctioned under the order.

Biden’s directive authorizes the secretary of state and treasury secretary, in consultation with each another, to impose sanctions on foreign nationals who direct or participate in acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidates civilians to cause them to flee their homes, destroy or seize property, or commit acts of terrorism.

The penalties include freezing any property or financial assets in the U.S. belonging to the sanctioned individuals, prohibiting anyone in the U.S. from making any financial contribution to or doing business with the individuals, and blocking the sanctioned individuals from entering the country.

“I think this is an important step to directly address the threats to U.S. national security and regional security arising from extremist violence in the West Bank and underscores the extent to which the administration takes this threat seriously,” a senior administration official said in a call with reporters Thursday morning.

Those sanctioned are:

David Chai Chasdai, who is accused of leading a riot that included setting vehicles and buildings on fire, assaulting civilians and causing property damage that resulted in the death of a Palestinian.

Einan Tanjil, who allegedly attacked Palestinian farmers and Israeli activists with stones and clubs, resulting in injuries requiring medical treatment.

Shalom Zicherman, who is accused of assaulting Israeli activists and their vehicles, blocking them on the street, and attempting to break the windows of passing vehicles with activists inside.

Yinon Levi, whom officials say has led a group of settlers who created an atmosphere of fear in the West Bank by assaulting Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, threatening them with further violence if they left their homes, burning their fields and destroying their property.

Administration officials stressed that Biden’s order does discriminate and can apply to Israelis, Palestinians or any other foreign national who might be engaged in acts of violence or undermining stability in the territory.

“Today’s actions seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Officials also reiterated Biden’s position that the U.S. supports Israel’s right to defend itself and its efforts to defeat Hamas following the terror group’s attacks on Oct. 7.

But Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to “do more to stop violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold accountable those responsible for it.”

“The United States will continue to take actions to advance the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution, and is committed to the safety, security, and dignity of Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Blinken said in a statement.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 116 Palestinians have been injured and at least eight killed by Israeli settlers since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, nearly 200 Palestinian households, comprising about 1,200 people, have been displaced by settler violence and access restrictions, according to OCHA.

Sanctions must first pass a “very robust legal review process” to ensure they could stand up to judicial scrutiny, one of the officials explained. That means, the administration must build a case using multiple forms of evidence that can be corroborated by credible sources.

The evidence may include, for example, information from public reporting, court documents or convictions in foreign countries or intelligence reports.

The executive order follows two other actions taken by the Biden administration late last year.

In November, national security adviser Jake Sullivan issued a Cabinet memo directing departments and agencies to take action and develop policy options for further action against anyone responsible for violence and threats in the West Bank.

In December, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions for individuals who contributed to actions that undermined peace and security in the territory.

One official said Thursday the administration intends to pursue additional sanctions under the executive order.

The U.S. has issued five rounds of sanctions against Hamas since the war began.