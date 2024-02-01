House lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday passed a bipartisan $79 billion tax relief package that centered on restoring three popular Trump-era business tax breaks and an expansion of the popular child tax credit.

A temporary expansion of the child tax credit by President Joe Biden and Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago helped to lift millions of children and families out of poverty. Despite the dissent by members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and frontline New York Republicans who demanded changes to state and local tax deductions, the bill passed with broad bipartisan support, 357-70.

It garnered wide support in both parties, with 188 Democrats and 169 Republicans backing it, though 47 members of the House GOP and 23 Democratic lawmakers opposed it.

“This is not a tax bill, this is a welfare bill masquerading as a tax bill,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. during a debate on the House floor Wednesday.

While Republicans insisted the bill does too much, some Democrats argued it didn't go far enough. Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., said during the debate she “can't support a bill that provides generous tax breaks to large corporations, while offering minimal tax relief for working families.”

“Republicans have refused again and again to enact democratic tax rider proposals that would enact a more generous version of the poverty busting child tax credit. Under President Biden's American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit lifted millions of kids out of poverty and helped their families buy groceries, pay for health care and cover their rent,” Sanchez said. “As a mother and a legislator, I will never stop fighting on behalf of our country's poorest babies and children, and the moms, dads, grandparents and other caregivers who raised them. Unfortunately, I'll have to vote against this tax scheme.”

But another member of the Golden State Delegation hailed the compromise, saying that while it "doesn't go as far as what we did ... it's still an improvement on the child tax credit."

“If you have two kids, you will see a doubling of the child tax credit for that particular family," said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., the founder of the Congressional Dads Caucus. "People with one child will see some improvement, but not as much as the person or the or the family with two children, that's where you're gonna have literally a doubling, and it's gonna be life-changing.”

It’s still not ideal, Gomez said — he’d prefer to see it “advanceable,” to help out people living on a month-to-month budget — but it’s still a “win for America’s families across the board.

“Once we get past this, it doesn't mean it's over — it just means the fight has just begun,” he added.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where it faces a somewhat uncertain future despite its overwhelmingly bipartisan passage in the House and the fact that it was negotiated between members of opposite parties between the two chambers: Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

One Republican senator, Iowa's Chuck Grassley, expressed concerns to reporters that passing the bill ahead of November's election could make President Joe Biden "look good."

"Passing a tax bill that makes the president look good, mailing out checks before the election, means he could be re-elected, and then we won’t extend the 2017 tax cuts," Grassley told reporters on Wednesday, per NBC News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that he supports the tax bill, but would not commit to when he would put the bill on the floor for a vote, saying he's "working with" chairman Wyden "to figure out the best way forward."

The expansion of the child tax credit in 2021 resulted in most families receiving checks up to $3,600, per qualifying child. The credit went back down to $2,000 a year later. Under this new piece of legislation, the maximum credit would increase and be adjusted each year for inflation.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about 16 million children in low-income families would be better off in the first year of this child tax credit expansion.

“It'd be a huge change for a low-income family. Take a single parent of two earning $22,000 a year as a child care worker, for example. They would get an additional $675. That's enough to buy snow boots, warm clothing for a child,” said Jean Ross, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. “It is enough to help a family afford better nutrition.”

Like Sanchez, some Democrats argue it doesn’t go far enough. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., voted against the tax deal in the House Ways and Means committee, saying the poorest children would be left behind. Parents have to earn at least $2,500 to be eligible, and if they don’t earn enough money on top of that, they can’t claim the full credit.

“If you're a stay-at-home mom, and you've got a husband who's making $200,000 a year, you get the credit,” Rep. Moore told Spectrum News. “And I guess the big problem is redefining what this is. This is not about rewarding parents, rewarding kids, based on how much money their parents make. It's supposed to be about recognizing the high cost of rearing kids, whatever your income is, and providing a child supplement.”

Ross said while some may think these changes are not enough, the reality is these changes will make a difference to help children in need.

“While these new changes are more modest, they're very well targeted at the lower end of the income spectrum, where we know that just bringing a little extra stability to a family can make a tremendous difference over the life of a child.

Spectrum News’ Charlotte Scott contributed to this report.