FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers in Frankfort are still finalizing a biennial budget, with transportation being a major focus. A House committee meeting heard from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) secretary Jim Gray, D, who outlined the major goals the department looks to meet in Gov. Andy Beshear's, D, budget proposal.

The governor has $300 million set aside for the Brent Spence Bridge companion project, Mountain Parkway expansion and I-69 crossing



More than 500 bridges across the Commonwealth need repairs



Approximately $50 million is set aside for city and county road repairs

Gray said the governor’s road plan maintains existing infrastructure, moves forward on priority projects and honors investments from previous years. The plan includes more than 1,300 projects, using a mix of federal and state dollars.

One major investment is $300 million alone to the Brent Spence Bridge companion project, expansion of the Mountain Parkway and Interstate 69 crossing in the west.

“These three mega projects are all about the economy," Gray said. "They’re all about providing opportunity for Kentuckians going forward."

Gray said these investments will have a decades-long impact on north, east and west Kentucky. The state has already secured a $1.6 billion grant for the Brent Spence project and continues to apply for federal funds to support the Mountain Parkway and I-69 projects.

“Kentucky has been swinging and winning at the competitive grant proposal business," Gray said. "We’re going to continue to do just that."

Grant applications for Mountain Parkway and I-69 were denied by the federal government. However, there are other awards Gray said he'll apply for, adding support from Beshear and legislators is critical.

Committee members also heard from Bobbi Jo Lewis, KYTC commissioner. She presented the governor’s plan for the Highway Construction Contingency Projects Account (FD39), which funds county and city roads and bridge projects.

“As of Jan. 5, 2024, there are 510 bridges across the Commonwealth with deficiencies that need maintenance, repair and replacement," Lewis said.

Lewis said 52% of FD39 requests from fiscal year 2023-24 could not be authorized due to a lack of funding.

“If the FD-39 funding is full, then we don’t have to worry about that," Lewis said. "We’re going to be able to do the projects as they come in."

Lewis said FD39 is the only funding source supporting county and city roads outside of Kentucky's motor fuels tax.