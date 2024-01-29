The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has released its first “Red to Blue” list of the 2024 cycle.

Four California candidates have earned a slot, an indicator that the DCCC is invested in these specific candidates and sees the districts as flippable in the upcoming election.

One Republican strategist we spoke with said California will be a battleground state in 2024 when it comes to determining the House majority

The list of California candidates includes:

Adam Gray, candidate for California’s 13th Congressional district (represented by GOP Rep. John Duarte)

Rudy Salas, candidate for California’s 22nd Congressional district (represented by GOP Rep. David Valadao)

George Whitesides, candidate for California’s 27th Congressional district (represented by GOP Rep. Mike Garcia)

Will Rollins, candidate for California 41st Congressional district (represented by GOP Rep. Ken Calvert)

George Whitesides, who is challenging Rep. Garcia, has raised nearly $3 million this cycle, and started 2024 with $2.2 million cash on hand. The former Virgin Galactic CEO and former NASA Chief of Staff under Barack Obama says voters are “sick of what they’re seeing from Congressman Mike Garcia.”

“This is a guy who is much more extreme than the district. He voted to be a co-sponsor of the national abortion ban, in a district that voted for ... Prop One [an abortion rights amendment] and the abortion rights amendment by almost 20 points. This is a guy who voted to decertify the presidential election in 2020, in a district that voted for Biden by 12-and-a-half points,” argued Whitesides.

“George Whitesides is exactly the type of leader that hardworking families in the Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Santa Clarita deserve,” said DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene in a statement. “Whitesides has the experience and track record to bring people together and replace Mike Garcia’s record of self-service and extremism in Congress.”

Adam Gray, who served in California’s state assembly from 2012 to 2022, challenged Rep. Duarte for the 13th district seat in 2022, losing by just 564 votes. DelBene called Gray “a champion and problem solver for the people of the Central Valley.”

“We have no doubt that Adam is the right person to replace extremist John Duarte and give Valley families the type of representation and advocacy they deserve,” she added.

Rudy Salas, another former California state assembly member, is also preparing for a 2022 rematch in the California 22nd, facing Valadao, a moderate Republican who was just one of 10 members to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. He was also just one of two that were reelected after that vote. Democrats are attempting to paint Valadao as a “MAGA enabler.”

“Rudy Salas grew up working the fields of the Central Valley with his dad. He’s the type of champion that hardworking California families deserve in Congress, and he’s the right person to oust MAGA enabler David Valadao – who has repeatedly sided with his party over the needs of his constituents,” accused DelBene.

President Joe Biden won California’s 22nd district by 13 points in 2020 over Trump.

Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, will also go head-to-head with his 2022 rival, Rep. Calvert. Rollins, who came close to unseating the 3 decade incumbent in the last cycle, is hoping the momentum from the last cycle can push him to victory.

“Will Rollins has spent years holding criminals accountable and prioritizing the safety of Inland Empire families. In Congress, he’ll use that experience to fight against extremism, take on corporate price-gougers that are making life more expensive for Southern Californians, and deliver real solutions for his community,” said DelBene.

GOP strategist Anne Hyde Dunsmore told Spectrum New in an interview that “California is a battleground state” when it comes to determining control of the House.

“The possibility of losing these races is not a whisper,” she acknowledged. “It’s not the beltway bullet points that will matter in these races, these are pocketbook issues.”

While Republicans have been beating Democrats on messaging when it comes to issues like border security, Dunsmore said she suspects Democrats will continue to tie Republicans to former President Donald Trump in their messaging. Only time will tell if that is an effective strategy – Hyde suggesting both presumptive presidential nominees can be an albatross to their respective party’s candidates.

“Both Trump and Biden have the ability to crush their own coattails. Their coattails can kill and their coattails can lift people up, said Dunsmore. “Both of our two supposed candidates are unstable with voters and you can’t take anything for granted.”

“Both parties are now in a situation where everyone has to work harder. First place will go to the person who works hardest and smartest.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the Republican House campaign arm, remained more positive in their outlook.

“Extreme House Democrats’ lackluster candidate recruitment will hurt them — meanwhile, Republicans are on offense in California’s 9th, 47th and 49th Congressional districts,”argued NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen. “12 of Democrats’ 17 announced today are warmed-over retreads, like self-serving Sacramento politicians Adam Gray and Rudy Salas and soft-on-crime liberal Will Rollins, facing strong Republican incumbents.”

