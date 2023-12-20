President Joe Biden is headed to Milwaukee on Wednesday to make his pitch to Black voters in the key swing state that his economic policies are “driving a Black small business boom” and driving more wealth into Black Americans’ bank accounts, White House officials said on Tuesday.

“We know that Milwaukee bore the brunt of deindustrialization and now under the president's economic agenda, it’s making a comeback,” said Joelle Gamble, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, on a press call. “For example, the share of the Black population in Milwaukee who are employed is at more than a decade-high under President Biden, and new small business applications are up nearly 70% in the state of Wisconsin.”

It’s part of Biden’s strategy to shore up his base and try to convince voters his economic policies, dubbed “Bidenomics,” are improving their lives as his poll numbers remain near all-time lows, particularly when it comes to his handling of the economy.

“The bottom line here is Wisconsin's a swing state and Biden must keep it in his camp,” Charles Franklin, a Marquette Law School professor, told Spectrum News. “In other swing states, Trump has leads of two to four points or so. That means Wisconsin is completely vital for Biden to maintain his slightly better performance here.”

Polls of Wisconsinites in recent months that pit Biden against former President Donald Trump, who holds a large polling lead in the GOP primary, had the two men running roughly even, though a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released last week had Trump up four percentage points.

Biden will visit the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to lay out his agenda and contrast it with Republicans, who the White House said are making “an intentional effort to erode ladders to Black economic development.”

He will also appear alongside Rashwan Spivey, whose Black-owned plumbing company is replacing lead pipes in Milwaukee through funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year, a White House official said.

“Every single Republican opposed the American Rescue Plan, which helped small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic and spurred that record small business boom. Many Republicans in Congress, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, opposed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its provisions to rebuild crumbling infrastructure and remove lead pipes across the country,” Gamble said. “Republican members of Congress want to return to the failed trickle-down economics that’s left too many communities behind.”

Biden will announce 22 grant finalists for $190 million in funding for economic development plans across 19 states and Puerto Rico, eight of which are focused on entrepreneurship and investment in majority-Black communities.

Among the new investments Biden is set to announce on Wednesday is a grant for Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor, where the city has spent years working toward building “a major modern employment center and economic hub.” The White House said the corridor is home to a “historically segregated Black community.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will also visit Wisconsin as part of a campaign swing to highlight the fight over abortion rights on Jan. 22, the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned last year.

“Abortion played an important role in the gubernatorial election last year, and played an important role in this state Supreme Court election in April,” Franklin said. “Polling here, including mine, consistently shows a 60-65% majority that says abortion should be legal in either all or most cases.”

Republicans are making their play to retake the state after losing it narrowly to Biden in 2020, failing to beat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last year and losing a state Supreme Court seat in April in an election widely seen as a referendum on legal access to abortion care. The first Republican presidential debate was held in Milwaukee and the Republican National Convention next summer will take over the city for three days.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know they have lost the trust of Wisconsin voters. No publicity tour will mend the fences broken by the higher prices, lower wages, and declining Wisconsin GDP courtesy of Bidenomics,” Wisconsin Republican Party spokesperson Matt Fisher said.