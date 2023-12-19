Colorado's highest court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot.

The landmark ruling sets up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.

The ruling Tuesday marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate



The former president's reelection campaign said it would appeal the decision and baselessly accused the Colorado Supreme Court of backing a "scheme to interfere in an election"





The provision forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office and was used mainly after the Civil War to keep former Confederates out of government

"A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment," the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

Colorado's highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” Tuesday's majority opinion reads. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us."

"We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach," the opinion continues.

The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the high court rules on the case.

"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement. "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

Trump's attorneys had previously pledged to appeal any disqualification immediately to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has the final say about constitutional matters.

The text of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

It also states that a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate can remove the diqualification.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.