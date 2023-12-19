There’s no evidence that any foreign interference efforts affected the results of the 2022 federal midterm elections, according to a joint report by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

What You Need To Know There’s no evidence that any foreign interference efforts affected the results of the 2022 federal midterm elections, according to a joint report by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas



Although Garland’s and Mayorkas’ departments detected online activity from pro-Russian hackers and suspected Chinese and Iranian cyber actors, there was no proof that election infrastructure networks were compromised, the report said



The five-page analysis, released Monday, provides a declassified overview of findings from a classified report detailing how foreign governments might have sought to target the security and integrity of U.S. elections



The findings did not address whether action by foreign governments, such as social media campaigns, affected public opinion or voters’ behavior

Although Garland’s and Mayorkas’ departments detected online activity from pro-Russian hackers and suspected Chinese and Iranian cyber actors, there was no proof that election infrastructure networks were compromised, the report said.

The five-page analysis, released Monday, provides a declassified overview of findings from a classified report detailing how foreign governments might have sought to target the security and integrity of U.S. elections. President Joe Biden ordered the report in February.

The findings did not address whether action by foreign governments, such as social media campaigns, affected public opinion or voters’ behavior.

The federal officials wrote that pro-Russian “hacktivists” claimed to have conducted an attack that temporarily restricted access to a public-facing U.S. state election office website.

According to the report, which is based on intelligence assessments, suspected cyber actors from China scanned both election-related and non-election state government websites and also collected publicly available U.S. voter information.

Cyber actors affiliated with Iran also connected to campaign infrastructure networks during the elections, according to the report, which did not provide more information about Iran’s alleged actions.

But there is no evidence the detected activity prevented voting, changed votes, disrupted vote counts or altered any technical aspect of the voting process, the report said.

The intelligence community assessment said it’s unclear if the actors accessed the networks to conduct election-focused operations or to inform their countries’ foreign policy interests.

The attorney general and Homeland Security secretary issued three recommendations for future elections, largely continuations of ongoing tactics.

They said election officials, third-party vendors, political organizations and campaigns should fortify their networks’ security by using defensive measures, including firewalls, patches, multifactor authentication, cybersecurity training and pre-election testing of voting equipment.

The federal government should also continue to help agencies and organizations involved in elections by providing tips on how to best protect election infrastructure, the officials said.

And the U.S. government should also extend and expand its public messaging campaign to warn voters about how foreign adversaries could seek to threaten American elections and what voters can do to mitigate their effects, Garland and Mayorkas suggested.

Following the 2016 presidential election, the U.S. intelligence community and a bipartisan Senate report concluded that Russia interfered with the election using a vast disinformation campaign authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the goal of helping Donald Trump win. The intelligence community did not assess whether Russia’s efforts affected the result of the election.

There were several false claims that foreign interference might have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote. But the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors described the 2020 election as “the most secure in American history.”

According to the report by Garland and Mayorkas, the U.S. intelligence community assessed in September 2022 “that it would be difficult for a foreign actor to manipulate election processes at scale without detection by intelligence collection, post-election audits, or physical and cybersecurity monitoring of voting systems across the country.”