Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to partner with the private sector to get electronic vehicle charging up and running in the city.

So it should come as no surprise that some in the industry have been courting Adams for some time.

What You Need To Know NY1 examined documents from the Campaign Finance Board that detail who hosted fundraisers for Mayor Eric Adams and his 2021 campaign The examination reveals that nearly 14% of his fundraisers had hosts with business with the city or were seeking business with the city People in business with the city are limited in how much they can personally donate to a campaign However, the law allows people doing business with the city to host fundraisers

"The success of Eric and the success of Eric's administration is the success of the city, is the success of the country. And so I hope Eric, you can see us all. We're all at your service as partners," Moshe Cohen said in August 2021.

Cohen is the founder of an electronic vehicle charging company, Gravity. He held a fundraiser for Adams back in 2021, netting the mayor more than $22,000 for his campaign.

"We're here to help you help us. And we all feel that responsibility. Whether it's financial, whether it's with other programs, we're at your service," Cohen said at the event.

Cohen does not have business with the city, but his company would certainly like to. It has been lobbying the city for several years.

"The city is my home and I care about what happens here. I believe in the mayor’s vision and leadership," Cohen told NY1 in a statement.

NY1 has examined documents from the city's Campaign Finance Board obtained via the Freedom of Information Law.

The documents reveal dozens of fundraisers for the mayor's inaugural run were hosted by people who had business with the city or were seeking business with the city, like Cohen.

Those events hosted by business leaders, developers and lobbyists sent thousands upon thousands of dollars to the mayor's campaign and amounted to almost 14% of his fundraisers.

They include fundraisers hosted by leaders at some of the biggest names in real estate development who regularly do business with the city, including BFC Partners and United American Land.

Even on Monday morning, the city announced it closed a deal with Slate Property Group and others to convert a hotel into housing. That developer hosted a fundraiser for the mayor at the start of his mayoral run, raising thousands of dollars for Adams.

Other big names include Marc Holliday, the head of developer SL Green Realty Corp., and Steve Cohen, the owner of the New York Mets, who each hosted events that generated thousands of dollars. Both are trying to build a casino in the city.

"If the narrower question is, is it against the law for people in the Doing Business database to host a fundraiser for the mayor? No, it is not," Eric Friedman of the Campaign Finance Board said.

Typically, people who have business with the city are restricted in how much they can individually contribute to a city campaign. But they are not restricted from hosting fundraisers, where other people they invite can give cash. These hosts are not publicly reported either.

"It’s important on our end as the regulators and as lawmakers to take a look at the law every few years and make sure that the law is governing what campaigns are required to disclose, and the limits on their activities actually reflect the ways that campaigns operate," Friedman said, suggesting an examination of the law may be necessary.

A spokesperson for the mayor said City Hall never awards contracts based on donations. They are awarded on merit.

Other fundraising hosts include people who later got jobs or appointments within the administration, including the schools chancellor, deputy mayor, Emergency Management head and the Board of Correction head.