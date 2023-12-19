Hunter Biden is set to appear in a California courtroom next month on nine tax counts, the latest fallout from a special counsel investigation into his business affairs.

President Joe Biden’s son is scheduled for an initial appearance at an arraignment in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, according to a federal court calendar posted Monday.

He is facing three felonies and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay. Prosecutors say he spent millions on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.

His defense attorney has said that prosecutors bowed to political pressure in bringing the case and Hunter Biden was targeted because of his father’s political position.

The cases come after the implosion of a plea deal involving tax and gun counts that would have spared him jail time. Instead, Hunter Biden is now also charged with federal firearms courts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

The cases are now on track to trial as his father campaigns for reelection.

Biden is also a target of a GOP congressional investigation into his business dealings, seeking to find connections between those and President Biden.

Last week, Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, which sought his private testimony. Instead, he offered comments at the foot of Capitol Hill, insisting that he would only testify in a public hearing.

House Republicans have followed a path toward impeaching President Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden’s dealings. GOP lawmakers have yet to uncover evidence directly implicating the elder Biden in any wrongdoing.