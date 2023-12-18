The U.S. State Department has good news for international travelers: Passport processing times have finally returned to pre-pandemic norms, the agency announced Monday.

For the first time since March 2020, passport applications now take 6-8 weeks for routine service and 2-3 weeks if expedited.

“The dedicated @StateDept team is delivering for the American people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on X Monday.

The department said it “experienced unprecedented demand for passports” over the past year. From October 2022 through September 2023, the department issued over 24 million passport books and cards — a national record.

"The time it takes for you to get a passport has been cut by almost half - thanks to the good work of [the State Department] and [the White House Office of Management and Budget]," hailed White House chief of staff Jeff Zients. "Important progress for Americans across the country."

There are currently 160 million valid U.S. passports in circulation, almost double as many as in 2007. About 48% of Americans are passport holders; in 1990, only 5% had passports, per the State Department.