Questions about a federal investigation into the mayor's campaign fundraising continue to dog Eric Adams.

Not even six weeks after his campaign fundraiser's home was raided by the FBI, Adams has now hired a fundraiser for a legal defense trust that will cover what will likely be a hefty legal bill.

Adams has hired Michael Giaccio of the Bedford Grove fundraising firm to raise cash for his legal tab. Paperwork filed with the city's Conflicts of Interest Board states the trust will cover costs associated with an investigation by the U.S. attorney's office into the mayor's 2021 campaign.

As part of the fundraising effort, the mayor will not be able to accept donations larger than $5,000.

And he will not be allowed to receive cash from people who have business before the city.

"All legal contributions that do not have any improper or ethical connections, we're going to accept that are New Yorkers who believe in what I am doing," Adams said.

As part of his weekly question and answer session with reporters, the mayor said federal investigators are doing their job. But he went after political opponents repeatedly without naming specific foes.

"I think the federal authorities are doing their job and I think those who are political opportunists are doing what they think they want to do, which is to hurt the success of this administration," Adams said.

The mayor also refused to say whether he has received any letter from federal authorities identifying him as the target of the investigation.

"We're not going to entertain it," Adams said. "This team is not going to do that."