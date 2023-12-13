LOS ANGELES — In an attempt to address the proliferation of illegal hostels in central Los Angeles, the City Council Wednesday approved a motion calling for immediate corrective action.

The council voted 14-0 to instruct the Department of City Planning and other relative staff to prepare recommendations and land use regulatory controls to address the problem.

The motion also calls for the creation of an enforcement task force to pilot an illegal hostels enforcement area in the Mid-City neighborhood and nearby Mid-City Neighborhood Council.

Councilman Curren Price was absent during the vote.

Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who represents the 10th District, which encompasses Mid-City, introduced the motion on Oct. 25.

“Our community has expressed major concerns that illegal hostels are a threat to their peace, health, and safety,” Hutt said in a statement sent to City News Service following Wednesday’s meeting.

“Recurring instances of drug use and overdose, theft and even physical violence all underscore the urgent need for the city to address this pressing and escalating problem,” she added.

In 1992, the city adopted a law that regulated hostels, defining them as “a one-family dwelling, boarding, or rooming house, dormitory, apartment hotel or apartment house which is advertised as a hostel or which is listed with any recognized national or international hostel organization.”

City law does not permit hostels “by-right” in any planning zone, but rather allows them via conditional-use or as public benefit projects.

According to the motion, there has been an uptick of unpermitted hostels throughout the 10th District, particularly Mid-City. These hotels allegedly are being operated in residential zones and violate city law, as operating a hostel within 500 feet of residential or agricultural zones is not allowed.

According to Hutt’s office, at least 28 properties are being used as illegal hostels, to the frustration and fear of constituents.

“Neighbors consistently complain about drug use/overdoes, physical violence, thefts and burglaries, and a range of other crimes,” the motion reads.