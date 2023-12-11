Former New York Congressman George Santos is in plea deal negotiations with federal prosecutors related to the nearly two dozen charges, prosecutors said on Monday ahead of a planned court appearance on Tuesday.

Santos faces 23 felony charges, including alleged wire fraud, illegal transactions, making false statements and identity theft.

The status of the case was revealed in a proposed agenda, filed by federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, for Tuesday’s case status conference. Among the agenda items, prosecutors said that the government and Santos’s defense counsel are “presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial.” Prosecutors wrote that the two parties want to continue negotiations over the next 30 days ahead of the next status conference, expected to take place in about a month.

Santos was originally charged with just 13 federal offenses related to alleged financial misdeeds — 10 more were added in a subsequent indictment in October.

A trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in Sept. 2024, though prosecutors have repeatedly petitioned the court for an earlier start.

Santos was first charged in May, four months after he was sworn into office representing New York’s Third Congressional District, which represents parts of Queens and Nassau Counties. Federal prosecutors added additional charges in October. Santos has pleaded guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing.

Santos — whose background is notoriously a web of truths, mistruths and obfuscations — was removed from Congress earlier this month, one of a very small club of lawmakers to be forcefully expelled by their colleagues.

His removal came shortly after a House ethics report found "substantial evidence" of wrongdoing, including allegedly misusing campaign funds on personal expenses, including botox treatments, luxury purchases and purchases on OnlyFans.

Since being removed, Santos has promised revenge against his former colleagues — lobbing allegations of ethical breaches against fellow New York GOP members of Congress — and launched a Cameo account, where people can buy short, personalized video messages from Santos.

In an interview with CBS News New York on Sunday, Santos said that "in the essence of everything going on, a plea is not off the table, obviously, at this point."