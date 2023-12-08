As night fell in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, a crowd bundled and coats and hats whooped and cheered for Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff taking the stage in front of the National Menorah.

It was the first night of Hanukkah, a traditionally joyous celebration. But Emhoff admitted that a traditional celebration of the holiday may seem “a little far fetched” in this global moment.

“I know you’re in pain. I’m in pain,” said a somber Emhoff. “I know a lot of us are feeling unmoored and afraid.”

“We’ve not seen anything like this moment.”

It’s been two months since Hamas’ bloody attack on an Israeli music festival, killing 1,200 people, sending shockwaves through the Jewish community and leading to a brutal and deadly war. Antisemitism has bloomed in communities across the country, and the depth of the issue was on full display Tuesday on Capitol Hill, when presidents from Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology evaded pointed questioning about antisemitism on college campuses.

“The presidents of some of our most elite universities were unable to denounce calling for the genocide of Jews as antisemitic. The lack of moral clarity is unacceptable,” Emhoff admonished. “Let me be clear, when Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, and when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism and it must be condemned and condemned unequivocally and without context.”

Congress has struggled to pass funding to support America’s closest ally in the Middle East, and has faced growing calls from inside the house for a ceasefire. But the Biden administration has remained firm that a ceasefire is not an option.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have also been working to ensure Israel has the support it needs,” said Emhoff. “Because of their leadership, more than 100 hostages including four Americans are home. We will continue to do all we can to reunite the hostages with their family members.”

Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of any President or Vice President, a fact that he pointed out during his speech. He’s taken the role seriously, proudly putting his faith on display, holding roundtables with Jewish leaders, and privately calling those who have face antisemitic attacks such as earlier this week when he called a Philadelphia owner after protesters gathered outside his business.

He traveled earlier this year to Poland, where his family fled Nazis not too long ago, bringing high profile attention to what can happen when the world turns a blind eye. Emhoff urged the crowd gathered at the menorah lighting Thursday not to be afraid despite the dark times.

“We will continue to live out the legacy of the generations of ancestors who came before us,” promised Emhoff. “We will rededicate ourselves to embracing our faith and practicing our traditions.”

“We cannot live in fear or be afraid.”