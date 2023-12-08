President Joe Biden’s love of passenger rail is well-documented — before becoming known as POTUS, he was known in some circles as “Amtrak Joe” for his love of taking the national passenger railroad. It’s estimated that, during his days in the Senate, he took about 8,000 round trips between Delaware and D.C.

The White House’s announcement Friday that it will invest more than $8.2 billion in new funding for 10 rail projects across the country — including the country’s first two “world class” high-speed rail projects — then comes as no surprise.

“Any American who has traveled to other developed countries has likely seen how differently countries in places like Europe and East Asia approach passenger rail, and marveled at how easy and affordable it is for people to travel by rail in those other countries, returning home to wonder why Americans can't have that too,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters. “Under President Biden's leadership, we're now making the largest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak was created in the first place.”

Projects include up to $3 billion for the 218-mile Brightline West high-speed rail project between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., which is expected to result in two-hour trips; up to $3.07 billion to develop the long-awaited California Inaugural High-Speed Rail Service Project in the state’s Central Valley between Bakersfield and Merced, improving connections between Northern California and Southern California; expanding capacity in Chicago Union Station; upgrades to projects in Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.; and improvements to corridors in Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana and Alaska.

The Biden administration also announced its Corridor ID Program, a new planning framework to upgrade rail corridors across the country.

“What we're doing is creating a pipeline for promising intercity passenger rail projects to help them get ready for future investment,” Buttigieg said. “These are still projects that are often in early planning stages are on the drawing board, but represent compelling visions for the future.”

The two high-speed rail projects are clearly the crown jewels of Friday’s announcement, but California’s Central Valley high-speed rail project has long been beset by delays and cost overruns.

Buttigieg told reporters that, in order for this grant to happen, the project had to face “an extraordinary level of scrutiny.”

“For all of these projects, we would not be funding them if we didn’t believe that they can deliver. But we’re going to be staying very closely engaged to make sure that they can stay on time, on task and on budget,” he said.

The complete list of projects is expected to have multiple benefits: reducing commuting times, increasing accessibility, increasing safety along tracks and at crossings and make infrastructure more resilient.

But two things stuck out in Buttigieg’s conversation with reporters: jobs (or “good-paying union jobs” in the parlance of the Biden administration) to the tune of at least 46,000 construction jobs in California alone, and environmental benefits.

“In California, it’s anticipated that high-speed rail would reduce emissions on par with taking over 400,000 passneger vehicles off the road every year,” Buttigieg said, which he noted were an excellent perk in addition to the economic benefits and reducing traffic congestion.

“If you’ve ever seen the standard of passenger rail service in Japan or Germany — or for that matter, Spain or Italy — and come home and said, why can’t we have these nice things? This is the begging of the answer to that. Hep is on the way,” Buttigieg said. “Within a few years, you're going to see some real noticeable improvements and some very exciting things including before this the end of this decade.”