BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Canterra has been operating a cannabis delivery service in the Rochester and Buffalo regions for roughly four months.

However, owner Matt Krupp said he has been eager to open his brick and mortar dispensary in the city of Buffalo.

"We have a little taste with our Growers Showcases but people really love the convenience of being able to come to the store, pick up the products that they want, when they want them," Krupp said.

On Friday, a judge approved settlements in two lawsuits challenging New York's Condtional Adult Use Retail Dispensary program and lifted the court order barring new dispensaries from opening. Now, Krupp said he and others are working to open before any new litigation stalls things again.

"The rabbit in the hat, if you will, is how much time might all of us have before something else comes along," he said.

Krupp said it will probably take him at least four months to open his doors. He said he is working on an area he hopes can be used for consumption as the state's regulations evolve but said his choice of the old Buffalo X-Ray Co. near downtown makes the buildout more complicated.

"There's also some areas where like weather has kind of worn through the roof a little bit so we'll have to repair that or some floors have some damage so there's just like a bit more structural work because we picked a space that really has a lot of character and integrity to it and we really want to focus on highlighting those features," Krupp said.

He believes if other licensees find the right space they could be open in as little as six weeks. In the meantime, Krupp said while he wouldn't want to get caught up in another injunction, he believes the conditional program with its priority on social equity is something the state should work to protect.

Krupp was traveling Tuesday to a Cannabis Growers Showcase in New York City. He said the program has given him and others an opportunity to run brick and mortar popups during the injunction and make sure more cultivators are able to make money.

Krupp believes the state should extend the program past its current expiration at the end of the year.