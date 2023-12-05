A special election to fill George Santos' seat in Congress will take place on Feb. 13, 2024, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The Democratic and Republican nominees for the special election will be chosen by local party leaders.

Democratic party leaders told NY1 that an announcement for their nominee is expected to be made Thursday. There are multiple Democratic candidates vying for the seat, but a Hochul campaign spokesperson said that the governor will support the bid of Tom Suozzi, who held the seat before Santos was elected.

Suozzi chose not to run for reelection last year, instead running an unsuccessful challenge against Hochul in the Democratic primary for governor.

"Following the meeting in Albany, where Tom made critical assurances about fighting for abortion rights and running a winning campaign that benefits all Democrats, the Governor will allow his nomination to move forward," Hochul campaign spokesperson Brian Lenzmeier said in a statement.

Santos was expelled Friday from the House of Representatives by a 311-114 vote. He is only the sixth House member to be removed in U.S. history.

The embattled former congressman faces 23 federal charges, including for wire fraud, identity theft, lying to federal election officials, money laundering and stealing thousands of dollars from his campaign donors. He pleaded not guilty in October.