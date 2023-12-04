The U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday that it has launched a new strike force to counter fentanyl trafficking.

The department made the announcement one day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was set to travel to Mexico to meet with government officials and private sector leaders to strength the two countries’ economic ties.

“Through this strike force, we will conduct joint analyses of the financial flows of fentanyl trafficking networks,” a senior Treasury official said during a briefing Monday previewing the announcement. “We’ll strengthen operational coordination on both civil and criminal investigations, and we’ll partner with local and federal law enforcement to share information.”

The majority of fentanyl that comes into the U.S. is manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the U.S. through its southern border, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Fentanyl seizures at the U.S. Mexico with border are almost five times higher in 2023 than they were in 2020, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is lethal with a dose of just 2 milligrams. Nationally, more than 107,000 people in the United States died from drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Of those, 68% involved synthetic opioids, most of which were illegally manufactured fentanyls.

Fentanyl trafficking is often disguised as legitimate commercial trade, a senior Treasury official said, and poses “a deadly threat” to both the United States and to Mexico. The new task force is designed to expose and disrupt illegal networks that traffic in fentanyl and its chemical precursors by cutting off financial and commercial access.

Two years ago, President Biden signed the Illicit Drug Executive Order, giving the Treasury Department expanded authorities to combat narcotics trafficking by going after the producers of counterfeit pill presses and precursor chemicals used to manufacturer fentanyl.

The department has imposed 200 sanctions since the executive order was issued, including a transnational criminal organization supplying precursor chemicals the Treasury targeted just last week, the official said.

As part of the new task force, the Treasury plans to focus on transnational criminal groups’ financial networks, pressuring financial institutions to report suspicious activity.

That reporting “directly generates lead information for law enforcement” and will help to close regulatory gaps in money laundering, he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Mexico this week primarily to strengthen economic ties, and the supply chain, between the U.S. and the country that is now its largest goods trading partner. In addition to meeting with her Mexican counterpart and private sector leaders to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, she will also meet with government officials and the financial institutions that operate south of the border to learn more about the illicit flow of money and drugs and best strategies to deter it.

“One of the values we’ll see through these conversations that the secretary will lead is how we can more closely coordinate on our respective investigations and actions,” a senior Treasury official said of Yellen’s three-day trip.