BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The owner of X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk issued an apology at the New York Times DealBook Summit this week for amplifying antisemitic conspiracy theories.

However, Musk was combative when asked about major companies including Apple, IBM and Disney pulling advertising from X earlier this month in response to his social media activity.

Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity

“Don't advertise," Musk said.

Musk said frankly if advertisers continue to pull out, it will kill the company which has already plunged to a fraction of its value since he took control. American University social media and public relations professor Jason Mollica said typically in these scenarios advertisers eventually return but this case could be unique.

"I think with what's going on in Israel right now, obviously the ears and eyes of people are heightened incredibly, especially those in the communities that are affected and I think advertisers are just at the point where they feel we're not going to put up with this much longer," Mollica said.

Still, Mollica is not predicting a total collapse, in part because of a lack of viable alternatives. While others like BlueSky, Mastadon and Threads have presented themselves as such, he says they don't have the built-in reputation or user-base as X.

"It took a number of years for it to really, really take off and I think right now people are looking for it to fast forward so that we're at the point where it's Twitter right away, people start flocking to it and that's just not going to be the case," Mollica said.

He said he's not sure if and when individuals will follow the lead of advertisers and leave the platform. It has become a go-to spot for many for quick information but sometimes misinformation.

That was the case last week, when a car crashed into a Customs and Border Patrol booth in Niagara Falls and investigators found no evidence of terrorism.

"There are only so many people that are going to be willing to pay for their messages to be amplified like with the blue checkmark that used to have more of a gravitas on Twitter and now is more of a way to say, hey look at me, I'm paying for a subscription so I'm going to be amplified," Mollica said.

Threads, run by Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, appears to have emerged as the biggest competitor to X with President Joe Biden launching an account last week. Mollica expects it's a strategy to reach as many voters as possible, not necessarily to marginalize X.

"If they feel that the messages aren't going to be what they hoped on X or Twitter then why not go to Threads where we do know there's a very large number of people there that are using the network," he said.

The expert said the 2024 election cycle should bring political advertising that will help the company. Mollica said he wouldn't expect large scale boycotts because of the platform's broad user base.