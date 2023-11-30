Attacking lawmakers and officials, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., remained defiant Thursday, the eve of an expected third vote to expel him from Congress.

A vote had been possible Thursday, but Santos confirmed during a news conference outside the Capitol that it had been pushed back until Friday.

“It's just an unfortunate circumstance that I have to sit here and watch … Congress waste the American people's time over and over again on something that is the power of the people, not the power of Congress, which is to … elect and remove members of Congress,” Santos told reporters.

An admitted liar, Santos is facing a criminal prosecution in New York for 23 federal charges, including for wire fraud, identity theft, lying to federal election officials, money laundering and stealing thousands of dollars from his donors. Santos pleaded not guilty and has denied all wrongdoing.

The House Ethics Committee, made up of members of both parties, found “substantial evidence” of wrongdoing earlier this month. The committee’s report included allegations he used his donors’ money, obtained both legally and illegally, to pay for vacations, Botox and a subscription to OnlyFans, which hosts adult content, among other perks.

Santos, who announced earlier this month he won’t seek re-election, said Thursday the Ethics Committee’s report is “littered in hyperbole, littered in opinion” and claimed no prosecutor would charge him based on its findings.

Two motions to expel Santos were introduced — one Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and another by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., the Ethics Committee’s chairman. It is unclear which one will come to a vote, which requires a two-thirds majority to approve.

Santos said again Thursday he refuses to resign.

“Because if I leave, they win,” Santos said. “ … This is bullying.”

Santos reiterated that he believes expelling him would violate “a long-standing precedent in the House” of only removing members who have either been convicted of a crime or supported the Confederate rebellion.

He proceeded to lob several political attacks, calling Congress as a whole “chaos” and saying Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been derelict in his duties for not better securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Santos also said he planned to introduce a motion Thursday calling for the expulsion of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who pleaded guilty last month to one one misdemeanor count tied to pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building despite there not being an emergency.

Bowman has claimed he mistakenly pulled the fire alarm while trying to get through a closed door while rushing to a vote in the House chambers. Republicans have accused him of trying to intentionally delay the vote.

“I think that that's consistency,” Santos said. “Let's hold our own accountable, but let’s make sure that we do it with the precedent of the House.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., has already introduced a motion to remove Bowman over the incident.

Santos sounded resigned to the possibility of being removed from office, saying it “doesn’t mean that it’s goodbye forever.” He added that he doesn’t know what he will do in the future.

“I’m just going to do whatever I want,” he said. “Whatever comes my way, I have the desire to stay very much involved in public policy and advocacy for specific issues.”

Santos faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Spectrum News’ Joseph Konig and Kevin Frey contributed to this report.