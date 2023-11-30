When House Speaker Mike Johnson announced before Congress’ Thanksgiving break that he was releasing over 40,000 hours of footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it caught Democrats by surprise.

Perhaps no one more than the four Democrats who serve on the Committee on House Administration, who oversee the footage.

“The Democrats had zero warning,” said Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., who sits on the Committee on House Administration. “You know, the victims of Jan. 6, the people like myself that were trapped for 45 minutes in the balcony not being able to leave of my own will? I felt that we should have been given some kind of notice, some kind of heads-up that this is happening. And at the very least, a little bit of time to be able to share our concerns.”

Torres became emotional talking with Spectrum News about the weight of the memory of the events of Jan. 6.

“It is absolutely a very heavy memory, hearing that gunshot that ultimately ended the life of this young woman, a veteran who should have known better, unfortunately, was fooled,” said Torres, referring to Ashli Babbitt, a protester who was fatally shot by Capitol Police. Babbitt was climbing through a broken window leading to the Speaker’s Lobby, part of a mob attempting to breach an area secured by law enforcement. “Seeing her mom and her friends come to every committee hearing and sit there, I feel very, very sad for them. As a mother and as a grandmother, it’s nothing that we ever want to experience. But at some point, the truth may hurt, but we are better off knowing and understanding the truth of what happened that day.”

The release of the materials, Johnson said in a statement, is in keeping with his vow to make the footage accessible in the name of “truth and transparency.” A roughly 90 hour selection of video clips is available on the Committee on House Administration website, with the promise of more to come.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” Johnson said.

Democrats have expressed concerns about the release of these tapes, arguing that they may be used selectively by conspiracy theorists to downplay the violence of the day. There are also concerns about security.

“People are going to see videos during our most vulnerable time, they will be privy to places in this Capitol, that the Capitol Police has already said these are sensitive areas that they utilize escape routes, not only for members of Congress, but when the Vice President is here, when the President is here, when we have foreign dignitaries speaking before Congress. This is not something that we can take lightly,” argued Torres.

A lawyer for Capitol Police expressed safety concerns about the release of the tapes earlier this year in a public court filing, writing in part that USCP alerted the Committee on House Administration “of its security concerns with making this amount of footage available to the broader public.”

House Democratic leadership has also expressed frustrations about how the tapes were handled. Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. said Wednesday he was “not aware of any heads-up that was given to Democratic leadership” by Republican counterparts ahead of the release, calling the move “dangerous.”

“I view this as Speaker Johnson fulfilling a campaign promise and pledge. He had pledged to his conference that he was going to make it available. He didn’t obviously care about the security and safety, the camera angles of what was being shown. That wasn’t part of his calculus,” said Aguilar.

“I think it’s a terrible precedent, and I think it’s dangerous. It puts people — the security at risk and security posture of the Capitol Complex is at risk. And I hope that Republican colleagues understand that,” he added.

When Johnson first announced the release of the footage, he said it would be “processed” to blur the faces of “private citizens on the yet-unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.”

Torres says she doesn’t believe having the videos out there for the public will change people’s conclusions on what they believed happened that day. But for members like herself, who hid among the seats above the House floor, she knows what truly happened.

“The truth is out there for people that truly want to know what the truth is, I took videos, and I tell you that the videos that I took, when I thought we were going to die, that we were going to have to fight our way out of the balcony. Those are very violent videos,” said Torres. “I don’t think this video is going to change what some Americans believe, unfortunately. I think that they have been fooled into believing a talking point by the former president that has continued to be repeated. And by the Republican caucus every single day.”