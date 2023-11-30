When Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., was growing up, it was tough as the youngest of 11 kids for her to find somewhere outside to play.

“When I wanted to play Little League, I couldn't do that unless I got on the bus. And I think that's wrong. I think every kid should have a park that they can walk to,” Barragán recalled to Spectrum News.

What You Need To Know There's a continued bipartisan push for the Outdoors for All Act, after the bill passed the House last year



The bill would create dedicated funding for outdoor recreational projects in urban and low-income communities across the country and would codify the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership into federal law



Bill leaders are hoping the legislation can pass the House before the end of the year

That’s why Barragán, whose Los Angeles-area district winds from the city of South Gate down to the harbor-area community of San Pedro, has been a champion for the “Outdoors for All Act.” The bill would create dedicated funding for outdoor recreational projects in urban and low-income communities across the country and would codify the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant program into federal law.

The bill, which Barragán has been a co-lead on since she arrived on Capitol Hill in 2017, has strong bipartisan support. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, has co-led the bill alongside Barragán since then.

The bill is being co-sponsored in the Senate by Senators Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Parks give children and adults the ability to have an outdoor space a place to go to, to get mental health benefits, of course, there's a physical activity, whether you want to take a walk, whether you want to, you know, sit outside and get some fresh air, it helps the climate as well provide shady opportunities,” said Barragán. “For some communities, it also means that kids stay away from gangs, because they have a place to go and recreate and meet other children or they have a place to be part of a team, which builds teamwork.”

Barrigan’s 44th Congressional District stretches from dense urban communities to areas within a stone’s throw of sweeping ocean views. But a 2016 assessment of park needs throughout the county found that many of the communities she represents are in need of updated parks, if not more park acreage in general.

“In some places, there's not enough land to put a big park. So you will have more pocket parks, a smaller park to go to. But at the end of the day, for me, and for the community that I've talked to, it's about having a green space, it's about being able to go enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

At a press conference Thursday, National Recreation and Park Association President and CEO Christine Stratton said parks offer mental and physical wellness benefits, but that access remains lacking.

“Quality local parks are incredible drivers of health, wellness, strength and resiliency. However, more than 100 million people, including 28 million kids live without access to parks and green spaces. Every person, no matter your zip code, should have access to parks, recreation opportunities and the vital benefits they provide,” she said.

Turner did not attend Thursday’s press conference, but his office directed us to this past statement he’s made on the bill: “This bill would provide investments into recreational areas and parks in lower-income communities to ensure that they are well maintained and safe for people to gather and participate in outdoor activities,” said Congressman Mike Turner.

“According to the Trust for Public Land, 78% of Daytonians are within a 10-minute walking distance to a park, and with COVID-19 still present, it is now more important than ever to give communities a well-kept outdoor space to social distance and spend time.”

The bill is scheduled for markup next week in the Committee on Natural Resources before a vote can be scheduled to advance it to the floor. Barragán’s office said they hope the bill can be passed before the end of the year, but nothing has been scheduled yet. The bill passed the House last session as part of the “Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act,” but never became law after getting tied up in the Senate.

“This would take the politics out of funding parks and saying, We all support parks,” said Barragán. “The reality is when you talk to Republicans, there's a lot we agree on – sometimes it's just the process of how to get there. Parks is one of those where we have seen bipartisanship and which is why I think this has the best chance ever passing.”