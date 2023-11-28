Nikki Haley secured a significant endorsement Tuesday in her bid for the presidency, as the political network founded by the influential billionaire Koch Brothers announced its support for the former ambassador to the United Nations.

It’s the first time AFP Action has gotten involved in a presidential election. The group said it communicated with more than 6 million potential Republican primary voters in key early-voting states before making its choice.

“When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we’d be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction – and win,” Emily Seidel, senior adviser to AFP Action, said in a statement. “It’s clear that candidate is Nikki Haley. We can’t keep looking to the politicians of the past to fix the problems of today. Nikki Haley represents a new generation of leadership and offers a bold, positive vision for our future.”

“I’m honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country,” Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said in a statement. “AFP Action’s members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt.”

AFP Action said data it has acquired shows nearly 75% of Republican primary voters say they are open to support a candidate other than Trump. The group also said its internal polling found that Haley, 51, is best positioned to defeat Trump in the primaries and is “by far the strongest candidate” to beat incumbent President Joe Biden in the general election.

The polling shows that Trump would lose to Biden, but Haley outperforms Trump by 8 to 14 points in key battleground states, the organization said.

AFP Action also said in its memo that while “the negative baggage of Donald Trump” has caused “good candidates” to lose recent elections, Haley, “at the top of the ticket, would boost candidates up and down the ballot, winning the key independent and moderate voters that Trump has no chance to win.”

But it stressed, “The reason we’re joining this fight to help elect Nikki Haley isn’t just because we know she can win; it’s because of what she’ll do once she does.”

It praised her track record of being fiscally conservative, expanding education opportunities, lowering health care costs and protecting freedom.

While AFP Action is a grassroots organization because its volunteer activists make phone calls and knock on doors, it also has plenty of money and might.

It said it will launch a multimillion-dollar TV, digital and mail ad campaign this week in all early-voting and several Super Tuesday primary states urging Americans to unite behind Haley. AFP Action will also deploy its network of activists and grassroots leaders in all 50 states in support of Haley.

Polls show Haley with much ground to gain before seriously challenging Trump for the Republican nomination. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, she trails Trump by nearly 50 percentage points (59.8% to 10%) while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second place at 12.9%.

In a statement emailed to Spectrum News, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: “Americans for Prosperity— the political arm of the China First, America Last movement— has chosen to endorse a pro-China, open borders, and globalist candidate in Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley. No amount of shady money from George Soros, Democrats, and Never Trump RINOs in partnership with endless-war swamp creatures in Washington will stop the MAGA movement or President Trump from being the Republican nominee and defeating Crooked Joe Biden.”

The DeSantis campaign said the endorsement would only help ensure Trump wins the nomination.

“Every dollar spent on Nikki Haley’s candidacy should be reported as an in-kind to the Trump campaign,” DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said in a statement. “No one has a stronger record of beating the establishment than Ron DeSantis, and this time will be no different.”

The Democratic National Committee said it was not surprised by AFP Action's Haley endorsement because she "checks all of their boxes: slashing taxes for the ultra-wealthy, gutting Social Security and Medicare, and ripping health care away from millions of Americans."

"Republicans have entered a new stage in their primary – lighting millions of dollars on fire to attack each other, all the while reminding voters that every MAGA Republican candidate is in lockstep support of the same extreme, out-of-touch agenda the American people rejected in 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023, and will also reject next November, regardless of who emerges from this messy primary," DNC spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.

Note: This article was updated to include statements from Trump campaign and Democratic National Committee spokespeople.