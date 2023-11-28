The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to decide as soon as this week whether to expel embattled Rep. George Santos.

Ahead of a potential vote, Santos acknowledged what could soon be his fate. “I know I'm going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor," he said.

Santos made the comment during an hours-long audio chat Friday evening on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hosted by Monica Matthews. Throughout the conversation, Santos was defiant, arguing he has been denied due process and promising to wear expulsion as a “badge of honor.”

He was also not shy about attacking his colleagues on Capitol Hill.

“They all act like they are on ivory towers with white pointy hats and they're untouchable. I mean, within the ranks of the United States Congress there's felons galore. There's people with all sorts of shiesty backgrounds,” he said.

“And all of a sudden George Santos is the Mary Magdalene of the United States Congress. We're all going to stone this motherf----r because it's just politically expedient,” he continued.

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee released a report accusing Santos of deceiving donors, making up fictitious loans, and stealing from his campaign.

The personal expenses he allegedly racked up with campaign cash include hotel stays in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, spa and cosmetic services, botox, and purchases at Hermes, Sephora and OnlyFans.

During his “X Spaces” appearance, Santos said he would not answer questions about the report’s specific findings.

“What this report was designed to do was to put me in that position to start talking about these line-by-line items to hurt me in my defense in my [Department of Justice] case,” he said. “I'm not stupid.”

Santos is facing a 23-count federal indictment, with charges that include aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty.

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee has introduced a resolution to expel Santos.

Already, dozens of lawmakers — Republicans and Democrats alike — have told Spectrum News that after previously not backing Santos’ ouster, they will now in light of the report. Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote of the House.

In Santos’ district in Queens and Nassau Counties, advocates for his departure are anxiously keeping an eye on Capitol Hill.



“It’s just outrageous. They owe it to us to vote to expel him. We have not had a voice in Congress this whole year,” said Jody Kass with Concerned Citizens of NY-03. “Find your moral backbone and do what needs to be done.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday said he and Santos spoke over the holiday weekend at some length about his options going forward.

In a social media post, Santos recounted the conversation as “positive,” saying he told the speaker he will “be standing for the expulsion vote.”

Santos has a press conference planned for Thursday at 8 a.m. on Capitol Hill.