Thanksgiving may have been just days ago, but the White House is ready for the winter holidays.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decor theme of “Magic, Wonder and Joy” for the 2023 holiday season, with the goal of channeling our inner child this holiday season, opening visitors’ eyes to some of the magic the season brings.

“Each room on display is designed to capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of our childhoods, to see this time of year through the wondrous, sparkling eyes of children,” she said at the unveiling.

The rooms are designed with children in mind, entering the East Wing under boughs sagging with ornaments and twinkling lights, as if the visitor is walking under a Christmas tree. Sugarplum dreams, filled with sweets, dance overhead through the East Wing corridor, and letters to Santa float through the air toward mailboxes throughout the ground floor.

Lifesize scenes of a bakeshop in the China Room and a cozy bedroom scene in the library are just some sights visitors will be treated to this holiday season.

More than 300 volunteers from across the country ventured to the White House for a week to deck the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and received praise from the first lady for their work Monday.

“You traveled from near and far to bring the spirit and cheer of the holiday season to life. Without your hard work and painstaking attention to detail, none of this would be possible,” she said. “I hope this experience has been as meaningful for you as it will be for the thousands of visitors who will enjoy your craftsmanship and your heart as they walk these halls.”

According to the first lady’s office, approximately 14,975 feet of ribbon, 350 candles, 33,892 ornaments, 22,100 bells, and 142,425 holiday lights decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths and displays used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 98 Christmas trees throughout the complex.

Anita Yokota helped design one of the Christmas trees in the State Dining Room, which was inspired by Santa’s workshop with games and toys displayed throughout the tree. Yokota called the chance to be a part of the White House holiday display “a pinch me moment.”

“When I got the email, I was like, is this real? I was so excited,” said Yokota, who is an interior designer and licensed therapist based in Los Angeles. “My mom immigrated here when she was in her 20s, and now she’s been here in the United States longer than her mother country. She was so proud that I was invited to come here and volunteer.”

“I think in a busy season, this kind of gives us a moment for pause and reset. And what better way than to enjoy [it] through the lens of children?”

Throughout the executive mansion, there are a number of references to the classic children’s poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” — better known as “The Night Before Christmas.”

Susie Morrison, the executive pastry chef, said that it was a very important part of the design for the first lady, and it’s featured in the gingerbread replica of the White House on display in the State Dining room.

“We had the amazing joy to make this book, sugar dough and the White House of gingerbread,” explained Morrison, who said the pastry team began working on the gingerbread mansion in late October. The gingerbread mansion is built of 40 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 40 sheets of gingerbread dough, 90 pounds of pastillage (a quick drying edible paste), 30 pounds of chocolate and 50 pounds of royal icing.

The sheer weight of the cookie structure led to some creative maneuvering through the White House when it was installed in the State Dining room.

“It was moved from the china room to a van and then the van was driven to the north portico and then we lifted up the stairs and rolled it into here and then it’s picked up and placed on a table.”

The White House expects around 100,000 visitors this holiday season to take in the twinkling lights and decor.

“The White House is beautiful on its own, but seeing it all lit up and all the decorations I think anyone will gasp when they walk in and see everything so beautifully put together,” said Marite Espinoza Sanchez, a volunteer from Katy, Texas.

“I think it came out beautifully,” she added. “That excitement I think that we all have has been translated into the trees, the mantles, advent calendars big and small. I think they nailed it.”