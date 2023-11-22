New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill into law that aims to provide protections for freelance workers experiencing non-payment for their services, the governor's office said Wednesday.

The “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act establishes a right to a written contract with certain terms, timely and full payment and protection from retaliation and discrimination for exercising these rights.

The state attorney general will be the law's enforcement officer and can bring actions to obtain remedies, including damages and civil penalties, on behalf of impacted freelance workers.

“Every single New Yorker deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace, whether they're a full-time, part-time or freelance worker,” Hochul said in a statement. “As freelance work becomes more and more common, we need laws have strong protections to ensure these individuals are paid fairly for the work they do. This new law is a major step forward for this critical sector of our workforce.”

The law will apply to covered freelancers being paid at least $800 for their services.

"This Thanksgiving we are thankful that New York State is committing to protections for freelancers under the law," Freelancers Union Executive Director Rafael Espinal said in a statement. "We have the utmost confidence that NYS will lead the way in holding bad actors accountable and uplifting the independent workforce into the future. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and for our champions, bill sponsors Senator Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember Harry Bronson for their commitment through its inception.”