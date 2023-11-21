Former President Donald Trump's legal team continued its defense Monday in his civil fraud trial after Trump told voters over the weekend in Iowa that he think's he is going to win his case.

Speaking during a presidential campaign stop, Trump criticized the judge overseeing his civil fraud case, saying that "we have a judge who's a Democrat club politician."

Trump still insisted to his supporters that "somehow it's gonna work out," adding that "we are winning this case so much."

Trump's defense team is now in its second week of calling witnesses.

Jeff McConney shared insight into his work Monday from the witness stand. McConney was the Trump Organization executive responsible for putting together the company's financial statements. Those statements are now at the center of this fraud case.

Trump's attorneys have also brought in real estate experts and insurance experts, hoping their testimony would justify how the company valued their assets.

In a social media statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to the Trump defense expert witnesses saying that "several of these experts are longtime friends and golf buddies of [Trump]."

Trump's attorneys also shared Monday that they expect to wrap up their case earlier than previously expected. They expect to call their final witness by Dec. 8.