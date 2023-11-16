The number of private sector jobs in New York state decreased over the month of October by 10,300, or 0.1%, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.
The number of private sector jobs stands at 8,252,000.
Between October 2022 and October 2023, private sector jobs increased by 97,400, or 1.2%, department said.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.0% in September to 4.2% in October and the state's labor force — seasonally adjusted — decreased by 1,900. Consequently, the statewide labor force participation rate held constant at 61.6% in October, maintaining its highest level in more than a decade.
New York City’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3% to 5.4% in October. Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate increased from 3.1% in September to 3.3% in October, the state said.
Meanwhile, the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.1% in October.
The number of private sector jobs in New York state is based on a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.