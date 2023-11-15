Support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas is waning in the United States, according to a new survey.

Just 32% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this week said the U.S. should back Israel. One month earlier, 41% of respondents agreed with the same statement.

More Americans (39%) now say the U.S. should be a neutral mediator in the conflict, compared with 27% a month ago. Fifteen percent of survey respondents said the U.S. should not be involved at all.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The fall in public support for Israel in the new poll was bipartisan and especially strong among older survey participants.

More than two-thirds of those polled agreed that “Israel should call a ceasefire and try to negotiate.”

Support for a ceasefire was supported by almost three quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans.

Only 31% of those polled said they support sending Israel weapons; 43% oppose it. Republicans were most supportive of sending weapons; almost half of Democrats opposed the idea.