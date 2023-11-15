GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is launching a petition to ouster Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the 33-year-old entrepreneur posted on X Wednesday.

The petition is a follow-up to his call for McDaniel’s resignation during last week’s Republican debate in Miami, which took place one day after Democrats scored a string of strong wins in key races across the country.

"It's time to stop the culture of surrender and losing," Ramaswamy posted on X Wednesday. "Resign, Ronna."



His post on X included a link to a web site for people to vote on whether McDaniel should be fired

“I am sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers,” he wrote. “Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2023?”

Ramaswamy’s tweet is an apparent reference to the Republican loss of almost three dozen seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, followed by Donald Trump’s re-election loss in 2020, Democratic gains in state legislatures in 2022 and last week’s enshrining of abortion rights in the Ohio constitution.

Last week, on the Miami debate stage, Ramaswamy said, “There is a cancer in the Republican establishment,” and pointed his finger at McDaniel, who took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017.

Last Wednesday, Ramaswamy offered his debate podium to McDaniel if she was willing to come on stage, “look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign,” he said.

She did not.

“Now, I’m asking grassroots conservatives across the nation to join me so she can feel the power of the people. It’s time to stop the culture of surrender and losing. Resign, Ronna,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, where he encouraged her to sign the petition at FireRonna.com.

The web site is currently conducting a poll, asking, “Should RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel be fired?” paid for by Ramaswamy's 2024 campaign.