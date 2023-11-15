In an interview Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said that he would "absolutely" consider running for president, further stoking speculation that the centrist lawmaker will launch a White House bid.

When asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker if he is considering running for president, the West Virginia moderate replied: "I will do anything I can to help my country ... and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely."

"Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," he said. "I think we're on the wrong course, so I will do everything possible."

“Only in America does the next election start the day after the last election,” Manchin said Tuesday in an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell. “ … I think there’s plenty of time.”

"Here's what I'm seriously contemplating ... I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure and mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle," Manchin told NBC News. "That could be a center-left, center-right. It could be a person who's involved in the Grand Old Party forever."

He went on to say that his goal is to "reinvigorate" the political middle ground, expressing concerns that centrists are vanishing from American politics.

Asked by O’Donnell if he will run for president, Manchin said: “I don’t know what the future lies. I know that we can’t continue the direction we’re going.”

“We can’t continue looking at the Republican or Democrat sides, that they are our enemies, that’s our competitor. They’re not. They’re my allies,” he continued. “We’re looking for a way to take their ideas and my ideas and your ideas and bring them together for one purpose — to govern the greatest country on Earth.”

Manchin, 76, has long been an ally of the centrist group No Labels, which is exploring nominating a presidential ticket for 2024.

Many Democrats, including President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced concerns that a No Labels candidate could help Donald Trump, who has a commanding lead in the Republican primary polls, return to the White House.

“I’ve heard that, and I wouldn’t buy that scenario because if you look back in history, how things have played out, I don’t think they thought Ross Perot would elect Bill Clinton [in 1992],” the West Virginia senator said to CBS News. “Now we see some polls that Bobby Kennedy Jr. would be helping Joe Biden because it takes votes from Donald Trump.”

"I’ve never been a spoiler in my life of anything, and I would never be a spoiler now," Manchin told NBC News on Wednesday.

Manchin said he would be “very concerned” by a Biden-Trump rematch. He said we would not vote for Trump and is not sold on Biden, either.

Of Trump, the West Virginia lawmaker complained about “this visceral hatred and degradation of human beings and talking about people that make up America.”

He continued: “You know, you can’t be a person who believes the only fair election is the one you win. You can’t be a person who believes that the only laws pertain to everybody but me. There’s no privilege like that in America. It wasn’t designed that way.”

Manchin made a similar comment in his interview with NBC News: "I'm totally, absolutely scared to death that Donald Trump would become president again. I think we will lose democracy as we know it."

And Manchin said Biden was once a moderate, too, but “got pulled clear to the left.”

“I would like to see him on some of these executive orders come back to what’s more mainstream, not just playing to the base,” Manchin said.

A poll this week by The Economist and YouGov found that 57% of voters said they do not want Biden to run for president again, and 55% said they do not want Trump to run.

And a Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month had Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped his bid for the Democratic nomination and is now running as an independent, with 22% support in a three-way contest with Biden and Trump.

No Labels says it will make a decision by early 2024 about whether it will nominate a unity ticket and, if so, who will be on it.