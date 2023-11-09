While the debate continues about whether or not college athletes should be compensated for their name, image and likeness and the revenue they generate, advocates and former players visited the White House Wednesday to press the issue.

"The narrative that's been out there for so long is that the NCAA needs help and protection," said Rod Gilmore, a former Stanford University defensive back who now works as an ESPN college football analyst, in an interview with Spectrum News. "But to be here and have the White House interested in helping and listening to players and former players in protecting players was refreshing."

"At last, finally, players will be heard," he said.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden and staff met with advocates and former college athletes about concerns when it comes to athlete safety and compensation



The debate over name, image, likeness compensation has grown in recent year, with a number of bills in Congress aimed at addressing the issue



Opendorse has projected college athletes will earn nearly $1.2 billion in NIL deals in 2023

In addition to Gilmore, President Joe Biden met with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, former University of Georgia running back and co-founder and CEO of the Players' Lounge Keith Marshall, College Football Players Association representative Jordan Meachum, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi, former NFL safety Ryan Clark and former Heisman Trophy winner and host of ESPN College Gameday Desmond Howard.

I believe college football players deserve to have their voice heard on and off the field.



Today, I met with former players and advocates to discuss fair treatment and consistent safety standards. pic.twitter.com/3m0hsbMOmN — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2023

According to White House officials ahead of the meeting, the group's conversation focused on why student-athletes need consistent safety standards and benefit from the revenue they produce.

During their visit, the group met with National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Director Steve Benjamin.

Neghandi told reporters following the meeting that they met with the president and staff for "45 minutes to an hour" on the issue.

"I think the President was curious about the safety of the sport, and these athletes moving forward, how NIL [name, image, likeness] is now after the last couple of years managing the landscape of the sport," he said.

Another critical concern is the lasting impact on health the high contact sport can have on players.

"Unfortunately, over the last 20 years, we've had 30 college athletes die in offseason training," said Gilmore. "By comparison, the NFL has had zero deaths in the last 20 years. Their last death was in 2000, and none since. Clearly, because of the way they approach it, the NFL is doing the right thing and protecting players. We don't have that going on in college. We have to do a better job of taking care of them and keeping them healthy, safe and alive during training. And then medical coverage has to be better two years after playing just isn't adequate."

Gilmore added there's a sense of concern from the White House regarding what college athletes go through.

"There's a clear sense of understanding and urgency for making sure that athletes aren't treated as second-class citizens, that in the sense that for name, image, and likeness, they should be entitled to the same rights as every other American, and that as far as health and safety goes, we need better protection for college athletes, in-season, out of season training and for medical care when their career is done," said Gilmore.

In 2021, the NCAA decided that college athletes could profit from their name, image, and likeness. Opendorse has projected college athletes will earn nearly $1.2 billion in NIL deals in 2023.

"Players want their piece of the pie and it makes perfect sense," Howard told Spectrum News. "I've been doing this for almost two decades. We started with the BCS [Bowl Championship Series], moved to the four-playoff team model, and now we're about to move to the 12-playoff team model. That means this is going to generate much more revenue. Are the players going to get a piece of this pie? No one's ever talked about that."

Howard said that's a topic that needs to be discussed.

"NIL is the conferences, NCAA and universities, punting the responsibility to businesses and corporations," said Howard. "So they still won't have to share that huge piece of the pie."

And while no action has yet to come from the White House meeting on compensation for college athletes, Congress has already introduced multiple pieces of legislation on the matter this year.

A bipartisan bill introduced earlier this year in the Senate, the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act, aims to reform college athletics and prioritize athletes' health, education, and economic rights. Another bipartisan bill, the Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023, would require disclosure of how much money players make from NIL deals.

Neither proposal has come up for a vote yet.

"The model has to change," said Gilmore. "This is a $20 billion a year industry. There is plenty of money available to make sure that college athletes, whether they are in revenue sports, or non-revenue sports are treated more fairly. The model has to change."