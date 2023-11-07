As the candidates for the GOP’s nomination for the 2024 presidential collection slough away, the Republican National Committee has announced the slate of participants for Wednesday’s third debate.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are the five presidential hopefuls announced to be on stage in Miami on Wednesday night, the RNC said in a statement Monday.

Past GOP debaters Doug Burgum, North Dakota’s governor, and former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be there — Burgum, because he missed the RNC’s criteria for participation; Pence, because he’s dropped out of the race entirely. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will miss his second debate in a row for failing to meet RNC criteria.

For his part, Burgum remains resilient, posting on X — the platform once known as Twitter — that throughout his life he has “always beat the odds.”

Skipping the next debate isn’t going to stop us. I’ve been told “it’s impossible” my entire life and always beat the odds.



They told me I couldn’t build a tech company in North Dakota. We built a billion-dollar one.



They told me I wouldn’t be governor. We won by 40 points.… pic.twitter.com/zvof7bC85e — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) November 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump will, once again, skip this third debate just as he has the previous two. Last month, his campaign called for the RNC to just cancel the remaining debates, presuming that he will once again be the party’s nominee for the presidency.

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” Trump spokespeople told the Associated Press.

Instead of participating, Trump will hold a rally in the city of Hialeah, Florida, where he enjoys significant support from its supermajority Latino population — largely Cubans, as well as immigrants from Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Viewers can expect that, just as in the previous debates, Trump's absence will loom large.

If the debates hold to form, Christie is most likely to continue his attacks on Trump, who he suggested be known as "Donald Duck" for skipping the debates. Meanwhile, Haley and DeSantis are likely to continue their sparring, each jabbing at the other over their positions on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Scott is expected to contrast his candidacy with DeSantis and Haley, whom he will argue were both "made" by Trump, according to the Associated Press. Ramaswamy, perhaps the most brash and Trumpian personality of the field, will likely continue receiving attacks on his inexperience on the debate stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.