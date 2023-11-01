WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was not well known when he was elected House Speaker last week, though Democrats have been quick to call him the most conservative speaker they have served with.

“I’m very concerned by [his] track record, particularly when I read some of his past statements around LGBTQ rights, around reproductive rights. He doesn’t represent where the vast majority of Americans are and really is his embrace of the far, far extreme even within his own party,” Mike Levin told Spectrum News last week shortly after Johnson was elected.

And Levin wasn’t alone in his observations.

Johnson’s stance on marriage equality and other LGBTQ issues has raised a number of red flags for Democrats, especially those who are members of the House LGBTQ Equality Caucus.

“We’ve all been having the conversation about how extreme he is, and in fact, we shared with our leadership on the House Democratic side, and have gone over his record with them. We’ve been very clear that he’s very, very socially conservative, has an extremely outdated worldview as it relates to human rights and civil rights for all people,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. who is an openly gay immigrant serving in his first term. “That’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see and watch, we think that he is going to work really hard to try to dismantle the protections that we might have in place at this current moment.”

Johnson has authored numerous op-eds in his hometown paper, the Shreveport Times, on LGBTQ rights. In 2003, he took issue with a Supreme Court decision to overturn Texas’ sodomy laws in Lawrence v. Texas.

In the piece, Johnson wrote that there is “‘no right to sodomy’ in the constitution, and the right of ‘privacy in the home’ has never placed all activities within the home as outside the bounds of criminal law.”

“Make no mistake, the Lawrence decision opens the door to the undermining of many important laws and is ultimately a strategic first shot for the homosexual lobby’s ultimate redefinition of marriage,” he went on.

Speaking to Fox News after becoming speaker, Johnson tried to downplay the concerns of LGBTQ advocates, saying he has no animus toward gay people and respects the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriages.

“I was a religious liberty defense lawyer, and I was called to go in and defend those cases in the court. Let me state this very clearly, and there’s been questions about this. Let me say where I am. Anybody that knows me will tell you this is true. I am a rule of law guy. I made a career defending the rule of law,” he told Sean Hannity during the interview. “I respect the rule of law. When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land, okay. I respect the rule of law, but I also genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices.”

Yet moments later, Johnson sent what appeared to some as a conflicting signal, saying the Bible shapes his beliefs.

“People are curious ‘what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview. That’s what I believe,” said Johnson.

The Bible is silent on gay marriage, but Leviticus chapter 20 verse 13 calls intimate relationships between two men an “abomination” and that the two “shall be put to death; their bloodguilt is upon them.”

We reached out to Johnson’s team to get clarity on his comments, but our inquiries went unanswered.

“He doesn’t believe in gay education being taught in schools, he doesn’t believe that gay people should have protections in the workplace. A certainly does not support gay marriage. I mean, he argued in front of the Louisiana State Supreme Court, on multiple occasions, against any sort of marriage protections in that state. And so he’s even more extreme on this issue than Kevin McCarthy was. And so I think it’s very concerning,” said Garcia.

Johnson’s comments are out of step with where America is currently at when it comes to support for same-sex marriage.

A Gallup poll published in June showed that more than 70% of Americans support sax-sex marriage, including 49% of Republicans.

“Mike Johnson believes that being gay is a lifestyle choice. He says I love everybody regardless of their lifestyle choices. That is a very insidious and extreme statement. It’s insulting. It is not compassionate. He says he loves people. But veiled beneath that statement of love, it’s actually really disturbing hate,” said Rep. Mark Takano, the first openly gay man of color in Congress. “I will not allow Speaker Johnson to walk away from this history of hatred. Even though he says it’s about love, if you look at what he’s really advocating, the legal things he’s advocating - the legal strategies, it’s really based on a distorted and wrong understanding of who LGBTQ people are.”

When asked about Johnson’s comments about the Bible, Takano expressed even more concern that began as soon as Johnson took the speaker’s rostrum.

“The impression you got [from his speech], you know, he’s speaker because of some special connection he has to God. This is the kind of thinking that was rejected by our founders. Our founders did not believe in the Divine Right of anyone to rule. We established we the people, not God, we the people, establish this new nation under our Constitution and that’s why God isn’t mentioned in the Constitution,” said Takano. “It’s ‘we the people,’ and Speaker Johnson is part of, I think, a dangerous and extreme movement in our country. To inject religion and to respect a particular aspect of religion, which is really what our founders did not want.”

While the Respect for Marriage act that was signed by President Joe Biden last year codified same-sex and interracial marriages into law, experts say they expect Democrats to propose other legislation in the coming weeks and months to protect other LGBTQ+ rights in light of Johnson’s election.