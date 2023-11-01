WASHINGTON — Studies have shown that Florida is one of the most impacted states in the nation when it comes to severe weather events like hurricanes, flooding and extreme heat.

On Capitol Hill, a Broward County official warned lawmakers about the impacts of climate change on her community, and what strategies the county is taking that could serve as an example for others in coastal regions.

Jennifer Jurado, the chief resilience officer for Broward County said this year is breaking heat and flooding records for the area. She pointed to one example: a storm in April that dumped 26 inches of rain in some areas.

"The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport closed for 40 hours," Jurado said. "Fuel distribution from Port Everglades was disrupted affecting 12 counties and five international airports. Water levels reached 2 to 3 feet in several older neighborhoods and the city of Fort Lauderdale remains without a city hall."

Jurado told the Senate Environment and Public Works committee Wednesday that the storm was rated a one-in-a-thousand-year rainfall event, even though similar conditions from Tropical Storm Eta occurred in Florida in 2020.

Committee Chairman Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, said he called the hearing to delve into climate science and “extreme event attribution.”

"Extreme event attribution looks at how a specific extreme weather event, such as a particular heat wave or flood, was made worse by climate change," Carper said.

Sen. Shelley Capito of West Virginia, the ranking Republican on the committee argued extreme event attribution can’t determine “whether global warming caused a specific event.”

"With global warming and extreme events, it is not a yes or no question," Capito said. "I want to be clear — this does not mean the climate change has no impact on the intensity of weather patterns. The trends are clear, and we need to be ready."

Jurado said her county, like others in Florida, is taking steps to adapt and improve resilience to severe storms.

"To better prepare for extremes, Broward County has incorporated sea level rise and rainfall intensification and updated design standards for our drainage systems, seawalls and building elevations," Jurado said.