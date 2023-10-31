Financial advisers are intended to be a lifeline to those folks who don’t have the time or expertise to research the best way to save for their retirement years.

But junk fees — hidden costs that have become so pervasive that they eat into everything from restaurant receipts to concert tickets purchases to rental fees — have, in their own way, snuck into the investment advice industry.

What You Need To Know The Biden administration's war on "junk fees" has moved onto the retirement advice industry



The White House will propose a new rule to ensure that retirement investment advisors put the interests of their clients above thier own bottom lines, arguing that any products that don't maximize returns — including offering less-optimal products to clients because advisors get a bigger cut — are "junk fees" costing consumers retirement savings



The proposed rule seeks to treat people providing investment advice for a fee as fiduciaries, meaning they have a legal duty to put their clients' needs above their own

As part of the Biden administration’s war on junk fees, the Department of Labor is proposing a new rule to close cost-increasing loopholes in retirement financial advising, to ensure that financial advisors look out for clients first, maximizing those savings and investments, rather than the advisor’s own bottom line. The rule would cover non-securities like fixed indexed annuities, fiduciary advice and one-time transaction advice for things like 401(k) rollovers.

“President Biden believes that when Americans save their hard-earned money so they can retire with dignity, financial advisers should put a savers’ best interest first, and not sell them lower-returning products in order to maximize their own fees,” said National Economic Council director Lael Brainard. “When a retirement saver pays for advice that is not in their best interest and it comes at a hidden cost to their lifetime savings, that’s a junk fee.”

Financial advisers, the White House said in a fact sheet, may be paid by the saver or the firm making the investment product they recommend, though it argues that advisers may face a conflict of interest when they are paid more to recommend specific products that could generate lower returns for savers.

Advisors, the administration said, can earn as much as a 6.5% commission in recommending one retirement product — such as fixed-rate annuities that guarantee certain interest rates and payouts — over another.

“Over a lifetime, those conflicts of interest can really add up and cost retirement savers up to 20% of their savings,” Brainard said.

The proposed rule would update the definition of an “investment advice fiduciary,” ensuring that financial advisors would be required to adhere to “high standards of care and loyalty,” and amend exemptions to ensure that investors are given quality advice regardless of product or service.

“Retirement funds are often the largest savings that people have. Little by little, paycheck by paycheck, year after year, people add to these accounts over their entire working lives,” said Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su. “So when individuals or companies, including small businesses, hire an advisor to help them make investment decisions regarding retirement savings, they should be able to trust the advice they get.”

Essentially, the proposed rules would ensure that advisors are held to standards of fiduciary duty, with the responsibility to put their clients above themselves.

“The problem we see right now is the exact kind of insurance product is too frequently driven by the financial incentives that financial institutions put in place, and not by what the customer really needs,” an administration official told reporters, adding that when a consumer is getting financial advice and purchasing investment products “that it’s really important that product is in your best interest. And if it’s not, the costs that you’re incurring are a real loss to your retirement security — it functionally means that you have less money available to you and a lower standard of living in your retirement.”