Business executives on Tuesday hailed artificial intelligence as technology that is not hurting, but helping, American workers, although some warned federal lawmakers that guardrails are needed.

The Senate Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety held a hearing about the role of AI in the workplace. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., the panel’s chairman, said he hoped the hearing would “show there’s nothing to be afraid of” when it comes to the rapidly advancing technology.

“Many people think of movies where AI replaces humanity,” Hickenlooper said. “I think the reality in many cases will be that AI will work hand-in-hand with the workforce, the people that are actually doing the work.”

While many observers have voiced concerned that AI could make many employees expendable, some of the executives called to testify said the technology is enhancing the lives of workers.

Josh Lannin, vice president of productivity technologies for Workday, which provides firms with financial and human resources cloud applications, said employees today can use his company’s AI to identify opportunities for career development.

Mary Kate Morley Ryan, managing director of talent and organization at the technology services firm Accenture, said her company recently announced it will double the size of its data and AI team from 40,000 employees to 80,000 over the next three years.

She estimated that 40% of all working hours will be impacted by generative AI language model applications such as ChatGPT.

“That does not mean that generative AI will replace 40% of our working hours,” Morley Ryan said. “On the contrary, jobs will not be done either by humans or by robots, but by humans enhanced by AI.”

But Bradford Newman, an attorney who serves as co-chairman of the American Bar Association’s AI subcommittee, called on Congress to regulate AI and pass legislation to promote innovation but also protect against the dangers of AI.

“Carefully regulating the use of AI in the employment context is as important as regulating the securities markets for which we have the SEC, our food and drug safety for which we have the FDA, and so forth,” Newman said. “However, just as the federal government does not regulate against securities and new drugs, per se, so should the federal government narrow its regulation of AI to known risk factors rather than the technology as a whole.”

Newman said some companies that want to incorporate artificial intelligence are deterred by a “patchwork of state and local laws, some of which are promulgated by folks who are less than informed on the technology.”

Meanwhile, Tyrance Billingsley, founder and executive director of Black Tech Street, an organization that aims to restoring Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stressed the importance of getting AI standards right today because they will set precedent for future use.

“If the systems for AI and the workforce are designed in a human-centered way, AI could be a tool to fundamentally alter the socio-economic position of marginalized communities in this country,” he said. “Or it could exacerbate preexisting inequities in a way that are almost irreparable.”

Billingsley elaborated that he was concerned that AI would further leave communities behind that have lacked “basic resources” such as broadband internet and computer literacy, but he said he also recognized that the systems could help people in those areas “have on-ramps to be trained in them and also get jobs in the field.”

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, the top-ranking Republican on the subcommittee, said he’s “very concerned that we don’t smother” AI innovation with regulations.

“It brings us to an interesting crossroads with something that looks like it can do so much, that can be so beneficial but also looks like the malfeasance that could come from it forewarned by the people that know the most about it, it should give you pause,” Braun said.

“In weighing how we get through this, we've got to err on the side of letting it breathe,” he added.

The hearing came a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting new standards for AI. The extensive action, stretching across the breadth of the federal government, directs agencies to use their existing regulatory powers to mandate new requirements for AI companies in the absence of Congress sending new laws to Biden’s desk, something the president has hoped for but not gotten.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris departed for England, where she will deliver a major policy speech Wednesday on the Biden administration’s vision for AI and attend the Global Summit on AI Safety on Thursday.

Spectrum News’ Joseph Konig contributed to this report.