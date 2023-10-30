WASHINGTON, D.C — Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position as speaker less than a month ago, and Monday a Republican primary challenger announced they hope to oust him from the seat he has held for decades.

“Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people,” said David Gigilo, R-Calif. in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, launching his campaign. “I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th congressional district.”

“After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty!” he continued.

Giglio’s biography on his campaign website lists him as the owner of CaliCards & More in Clovis, Calif. The website for the business shows it sells Topps and Pokemon cards, along with other collectables.

McCarthy has been representing parts of his hometown of Bakersfield since he was elected to Congress. He was sworn into office in 2007, and though redistricting has changed the district a number of times (he originally represented the 22nd, then the 23rd), he has won handily each time. McCarthy is a prolific fundraiser that raked in $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, and has raised more than any other Republican so far this cycle.

Giglio seems to be running on the former president’s coattails, name dropping Trump in his announcement and using his catchphrases “America First” and “Make America Great Again.” Giglio ran for Congress in 2022 in California’s 13th District, which is currently represented by Rep. John Duarte. He received 11,320 votes, or 14.8% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Spectrum News has reached out to McCarthy’s campaign for comment.