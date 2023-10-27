Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday laid out his China-heavy foreign policy agenda if he’s elected president while attacking President Joe Biden as a weak leader whose approach to international matters lacks direction.

“As we look across the world now, we are a nation adrift,” DeSantis said during a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. “The Biden foreign policy is rudderless, weak, misguided and solicitous of America's adversary.”

DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination, blamed Biden for the U.S. military’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago, the invasions by Russia into Ukraine and Hamas into Israel, and an unsecured border between the U.S. and Mexico. He also argued the president lacks a strong policy to combat threats from China, among other grievances.

“This is just the fact: American power is on the decline,” DeSantis said. “And this has been happening for some time, but it is accelerating under the Biden administration.”

The Florida governor said his foreign policy approach as president would put the American people first, protect their economic and material wellbeing, and preserve the American way of life.

DeSantis also vowed, “There will be no better friend to allies than the United States of America,” but added, “Those who seek to harm the United States of America will have no worse enemy.”

He said the United States’ national security policies “must be commensurate with the ability to carry it out” and should have “sustained public support from the American people.” An Iraq war veteran, DeSantis said he hopes, as president, to never deploy U.S. troops to combat, but if he is forced to, he would ensure the military has everything needed to win.

He said the U.S. must prioritize threats around the world and promised to put the Indo-Pacific region at the top of his list, namely threats emanating from China.

“If you say that you can simply defend everything at once, you end up defending nothing,” DeSantis said.

The presidential hopeful said he would seek to deter Chinese aggression by modernizing and bolstering U.S. military capability and training and providing Taiwan with advanced weapons.

DeSantis also called for reforming and slashing “the bloated defense bureaucracy” and overhauling the U.S. defense industrial base.

The Florida governor said he’d seek to “unleash America’s full economic potential” in a bid to prevent China from surpassing the U.S. as an economic power by expanding oil drilling and mineral mining.

“Whether that's federal land, whether that's permitting pipelines, whether that's Alaska, we need to open it all up,” DeSantis said.

Additionally, he said the U.S. must ensure dominance in technological fields such as robotics, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotech and blockchain.

DeSantis also argued the U.S. must better secure its border with Mexico to prevent people from adversarial countries such as China from entering, take action to stop China from supplying Mexican cartels with chemicals used to produce fentanyl and prevent Beijing from purchasing land near American military bases.

On Israel, DeSantis said it’s important for Americans to say it “has the right to fully defend itself against these barbarous attacks” by Hamas. He said Israel needs “to end Hamas once and for all” and that the U.S. “should be supportive of that.”

He made little mention of the war in Ukraine, only saying that Biden “invited the Russian invasion of Ukraine through his weakness, and now his policy is basically seeking a blank check to continue a policy that has no identifiable endgame.”

The Democratic National Committee released a statement Friday after the speech saying DeSantis is “out of his depth” and that his foreign policy agenda would “endanger the United States and undermine our allies.”

“DeSantis cheered Senator [Tommy] Tuberville’s monthslong military blockade that continues to undermine our national security and disrespect our military leaders and parroted Vladimir Putin’s talking points on Ukraine,” DNC spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika said. “The U.S. needs strong, steady leadership, not DeSantis’s extreme foreign policy agenda that would leave America and our allies vulnerable.”