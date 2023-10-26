The families of four people taken hostage during the Hamas attack on Israel are asking for U.S. help to bring them home.

During an emotional press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, distraught family members held signs with photos of their loved ones as they took turns sharing horrific details of their loved ones’ last moments in Israel before being kidnapped.

The last time Ronen and Ona Neutra spoke with their 22-year-old son Omer was Friday, October 6, when the tank commander for the Israeli Defense Force “told us they were working really hard the previous few weeks and he was looking for quiet time and a quiet peaceful weekend,” Ronen Neutra said. “That wasn’t the case.”

Like more than 200 others, Omer Neutra – a native of Plainview, Long Island, New York – was captured by Hamas. His whereabouts remain unknown. Since the Hamas attack on Israel, October 7, just four hostages have been released, including a mother and daughter from Illinois and a pair of Israeli women whose husbands remain captive.

The Hamas attack killed more than 1,400 people in Israel. Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in Gaza has since killed 7,028 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“These families remind us of the profound solidarity between America and Israel. We are two nations, but we stand as one,” Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said at the event. “The Congress of the United States is committed — Republicans, Democrats, across the board — in leaving no hostage behind.”

Ruby Chem, the father of a 19-year-old U.S.-Israeli dual citizen who was serving with the IDF when he was captured, presented Hoyer with a dog tag that read, “Bring them back now,” and asked that he wear it in Congress.

“We have one agenda only by coming here,” said Chem, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and now lives in Israel. “We represent about 220 hostages from 35 different nationalities. We demand not only the U.S. but all the international community put at its highest agenda bringing the hostages back home now.”

Chem said his son’s kidnapping has forced him to “live in this bizarre universe of not knowing if our loved one is alive, dead, being taken care of, where did he eat, where did he sleep.”

Noam Perry is experiencing a similar situation with her 79-year-old father, who was abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz the morning of October 7.

“I got a text message from my mother saying, ‘Dad has been kidnapped by terrorists. I am alone in the safe room. Can’t talk,’” said Perry, who is Israeli. “I never imagined in my life getting this message, and I’m sure you can’t either.”

Perry said Hamas militants killed friends and families she had grown up with. Of the many individuals kidnapped from Nir Oz October 7, 16 are children, including a nursing toddler, and 25 are elderly.

“No one of these people should have even a moment more,” Perry said. “I urge you, the people of the U.S., to stand by your senators. The U.S. is the only one who can lead this international effort to make our loved ones come back safely.”

Earlier Thursday, the families met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish official in U.S. history, and other congressional leaders.

"Their stories break our hearts," Schumer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We’re going to keep doing everything we can to secure their release."

Since the attack, the U.S. has sent weapons and warships to Israel, and the Pentagon said Thursday that 900 troops are deploying or have deployed to the Middle East to bolster U.S. forces in the region. Last week, President Biden asked Congress for $14.3 billion to support Israel with air and missile defense systems and weapons as well as $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Israel and Gaza.