A majority of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction, and many support political violence to get the country back on track, according to a new survey from the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in partnership with the Brookings Institution.

The negative view held across party lines, with 90% Republicans, 81% of independents and 59% of Democrats saying the country is going in the wrong direction.

Almost a quarter of survey respondents agree that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Republicans are most supportive of political violence (33%), compared with 22% of Independents and 13% of Democrats. This year’s findings are a significant increase since 2021, when 28% of Republicans and 7% of Democrats agreed political violence could save the country.

Republicans with favorable views of former president and current GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump are even more likely to think political violence can save the country (41%), as are Americans who think the 2020 election was stolen from Trump (46%).

The survey found that 38% of Americans agree that “because things have gotten so far off track in this country, we need a leader who is willing to break some rules if that’s what it takes to set things right;” 59% disagree. Almost half of Republicans (48%) agree on the need for a leader who will break rules, compared with 38% of Independents and 29% of Democrats.

Trump supporters are most likely to agree rule-breaking leader is needed; 54% of those with favorable opinions about Trump agree compared with 32% of those who do not view him favorably.

Americans are divided about whether “America’s best days are now behind us:” 67% of Republicans, 55% of Independents and 35% of Democrats agree that the future looks worse than the past. Majorities from all generations think the country’s best days were in the past, with the exception of Gen Z, just 48% of whom agree.

College-educated survey respondents are most optimistic about the country’s future: 49% of college graduates and 36% of postgraduates believe the country’s best days have already happened.

Americans are also divided about how U.S. culture and the American way of life has changed since the 1950s: 73% of Republicans say it has changed for the worse, compared with 57% of Independents and 34% of Democrats. Younger Americans are less likely to agree that American culture and its way of life have changed for the worse: 49% of Generation Z and Millennials say it has declined compared with 58% of Gen Xers, 60% of Baby Boomers and 67% of the Silent Generation.

Americans are most in agreement about increased housing costs and everyday expenses being a critical issue: 63% of Democrats, 61% of Independents and 60% of Republicans cited those costs as critical.

They were more divided along party lines about other critical issues. Democrats are more concerned about climate change (66%), access to guns and gun safety (66%), health care (59%), the health of democracy (58%) and the growing gap between rich and poor (57%). Republicans are more concerned about what children are learning in public schools (59%), crime (57%), immigration (57%) and human trafficking (54%).