Local government sales tax collections in New York totaled $5.9 billion in the third calendar quarter of 2023, which is up from the same period last year, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office said in a report released Tuesday.

The comptroller said the increase was 3.6%, or more than $205 million. This is the second consecutive quarter of collections returning to lower pre-pandemic year-over-year growth rates.

“Year-over-year growth in local sales tax collections in the third quarter continued to moderate compared to their pandemic highs,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Local governments should be shoring up their budgets now so they are prepared for any downturn in the economy.”

The report found growth for each of the three months (July, August and September) was relatively stable, that New York City's sales tax growth strengthened and that 13 of the 18 cities outside of New York City that impose their own sales tax also experienced growth in the third quarter.