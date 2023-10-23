A Nebraska congressman is urging his fellow House Republicans to sign a pledge to support whomever the conference nominates next for speaker.

The unity pledge crafted by Rep. Mike Flood states that GOP members “pledge to support the Speaker Designate duly elected by the House Republican Conference—regardless of who that candidate is—when their election proceeds to the House Floor”



The House has been without a speaker for nearly three weeks, since Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a successful effort to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.



Nine Republicans have announced they are now running for speaker; at least six have signed Flood’s pledge

“Electing the next Speaker of the House will require unity from House Republicans,” Flood said in a statement Friday. “This pledge is a new effort to help our conference put our differences aside and come together. I’m urging all my colleagues to join this pledge so we can move forward with electing a Speaker and get on with the people’s business.”

In an interview with NPR on Monday morning, Flood added: “A majority party is only a majority party when it votes as a majority. I mean, that's as simple as it gets.”

Flood said that for more than 200 years, the Republican and Democratic conferences have voted in unison to elect the nominee they’ve selected among themselves.

“What we have now is complete breakdown of what we've done for 200 years,” he said.

If all members vote and Democrats remain united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a Republican nominee cannot afford to lose more than four members of his own party.

Flood acknowledged to NPR that it was unlikely 217 Republicans — the number needed to elect a speaker if all members vote — will sign on to his pledge.

Nine Republicans have announced they are now running for speaker. At least six have signed Flood’s pledge, according to reports or the candidates themselves. Those six are Reps. Jack Bergman of Michigan, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Austin Scott of Georgia and Pete Sessions of Texas.

“On this we can ALL agree: We must elect a Speaker as soon as possible so we can get back to work for the American people!” Hern wrote Friday in a post on X, formerly know as Twitter.

Also running are Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Gary Palmer of Alabama. Spectrum News has reached out to the offices of all three to ask about their intentions regarding Flood’s pledge.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a centrist Republican who is not a candidate for speaker, applauded Flood’s effort.

“From the country’s beginnings, we supported the majority’s choice in the House,” he wrote Saturday on X. “This was violated multiple times starting in Jan, and we can’t have situation where a few ignore the rules. We can’t reward bad behavior.”

House Republicans reportedly will hold a candidate forum Monday night and internal votes Tuesday.